How Does Greek Rice Pudding Differ From The American Version?

There are few things that say comfort food like a warm bowl of rice pudding. If you're used to the American or English versions of the dish, you know it's usually cooked slowly on the stovetop or baked in the oven and served steamy like a porridge with raisins, dried fruit, and warm spices. However, if you haven't tried Greek rice pudding, known as rizogalo (rizo means rice and galo comes from the word for milk), it may be the perfect time to expand your horizons. You might be wondering how something as simple as rice pudding could vary from country to country. But rizogalo's importance in the Greek kitchen and home is right up there with baklava and a host of other Greek treats that will change your life.

The basic methodology to make American and Greek rice puddings is similar: Combine rice, milk, and flavorings in a saucepan and cook to thicken. The main differences are in its lighter texture — it has a lower ratio of rice to milk — and the importance of a certain spice (looking at you cinnamon). The result is a delicate Greek dessert that is often served at room temperature or cold, and scooped lusciously into bowls or serving cups.