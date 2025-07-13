Giada De Laurentiis' Charcuterie Board Must-Haves For An Epic Evening

Giada De Laurentiis knows Italian cooking like few others, and one of the country's great specialties that she has put much thought into is charcuterie. The word charcuterie may be French (and they certainly have their fair share of delicious cured meats), but no place on Earth can quite compete with Italy's love for good preserved pork and beef. Combine that with one of the greatest varieties of cheeses in the world, and it's no wonder Italian charcuterie boards are so widely loved. But so many amazing choices also means that there are a lot of flavors to consider. That's why, when speaking to De Laurentiis about the authentic Italian food in her own kitchen, we had to ask what she considers her charcuterie board essentials.

"Cerignola green olives, taralli crackers, an amazing jam, and endless cheeses and meats are must-haves," she reveals. "I always keep my pantry stocked to make an amazing board." Because the cheese and meat options are so varied, De Laurentiis squares in on some key complimentary items. If you aren't familiar with Cerignola olives, they are large green olives that have a wonderfully light and buttery flavor, making them great for snacking. As for taralli crackers, they are not a brand but a style — and no, they don't resemble your typical cracker. These crackers are circular with a hole in the middle, almost like a small breadstick curled up into a bagel shape. Beyond their unique form, they are also often flavored with spices like black pepper or rosemary.