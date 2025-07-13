This Poor Man's Ramen Pizza Is The Comfort Food Mashup We've Been Craving

Step aside, English muffin pizzas (although, not too far aside, we still love you). When ramen meets pizza, the best of both worlds collide. Here at Tasting Table, we've explored countless ways to hack your instant ramen, including the viral ginger ale ramen trick that actually works. Now, we're back with another tip to take your late-night bite to the next level: Turn ramen into a quick, easy, and comforting pizza crust.

To make this saucy, savory supernova, grab a packet of ramen, and boil it just until the noodles start to become bendy. Two ramen packets is the ideal amount to make a personal-sized pizza. Then, heat a few tablespoons of oil in a wide, oven-safe skillet, and toss in your (drained) ramen. For extra crispiness, allow the pan to preheat before adding the noodles, and if you have a cast iron skillet, bust it out.

Using a spatula, shape and firmly press the ramen into a compact puck layer, and allow it to fry in the oil for a few minutes. From there, simply load up your go-to pizza toppings — sauce, shredded cheese, even a few slices of pepperoni — and transfer the whole thing into the oven to bake and become firm. Around 20 minutes at 450 degrees Fahrenheit should do the trick. Just slice it into triangles and enjoy. The assembled pie looks like a totally normal pizza until flipped upside-down, revealing the squiggly noodle texture beneath.