This Viral Ginger Ale Hack Took Our Instant Ramen To Another Level

I finished undergrad in three years and bartended full-time to finance it. The subtext of this shameless self-aggrandizing statement is this: I've eaten a lot of ramen in my time. Maybe you can relate?

To me, ramen has meant one of two things: A strictly utilitarian, scorched Styrofoam cup full of enough calories to keep me from keeling over before the end of a lecture, or a glorious, steaming dinner at one of NYC's many esteemed ramen restaurants that set me back $25 I didn't have. Today, this black-or-white mindset has shifted, and I'm stoked about it. It turns out, for a far better bowl, you should be doctoring up your instant ramen with a few simple pantry ingredients, as well as a can of ginger ale.

We got the idea from a viral TikTok, and going into this experiment, my theory was that the ginger ale would add slight carbonation for a more interesting, complex mouthfeel, plus the sweet-spicy flavor component of the ginger. Raw fresh ginger is simply too harsh for a bowl of instant ramen. Pickled ginger makes a great addition to your lovin' bowlful, but if you're looking for a more subtle hit of ginger flavor, ginger ale could bring it all back home ... was what I was thinking. Here's what I found out.