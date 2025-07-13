The California Restaurant That Serves Up Fresh Steak Right Off Of The Highway

Avocados and french fry-filled carne asada burritos are nearly synonymous with California, but there are many more hidden gems across the state that have long eluded tourists and explorers by nature of being more tucked away. California is positively brimming with delicious food, including a number of Michelin Guide-recognized steakhouses, among others. If you've ever found yourself traveling on the I-5 freeway (colloquially referred to by Californians as "the 5"), you may be tempted to think there's a whole lot of nothing to see save for cows grazing in massive fields.

Affectionately dubbed "Cowalinga" for the aforementioned presence of bovines, Coalinga is a city essentially in the middle of nowhere. However, you'd be pleasantly surprised to find it's also home to Harris Ranch Resort, a sprawling locale featuring a barbecue joint, country store, and a delightful prime steakhouse. Situated at a midpoint between Los Angeles and San Francisco, this California steak restaurant, often referred to as the Harris Ranch Prime Steakhouse, is one of a kind and about as off the beaten path as you can imagine.

The Harris Ranch Resort sits right by the intersection of the 5 freeway and 198 highway in a nearly blink-and-you'll-miss-it spot should you be driving at maximum speed. Luckily, the large Harris Ranch sign is visible from the freeway, encouraging those interested in taking a closer look to stop in for an unforgettable meal.