Why You Should Never Compare Wagyu To Black Angus Beef
If you're wondering whether you should choose Wagyu or Black Angus beef for your meal, you're definitely not alone. For the average consumer, the differences between these premium types of beef can be confusing. What you should know is that Black Angus and Wagyu are breeds of cattle and not cuts of beef.
When it comes to which one is better, we asked an expert to weigh in. Jamie Waldron, owner and operator of J. Waldron Butchers in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, knows a lot about beef and helped us understand when to choose Wagyu and when to buy Black Angus.
"There's no comparing the two. While still beef, they're in totally separate ballparks," Waldron explained to Tasting Table. "Wagyu is a totally different eating experience from all other types of beef. It's hard to compare apples and oranges."
The biggest difference that you can see with a naked eye when looking at Wagyu versus Black Angus beef is the intramuscular marbling of fat, with 30-65% of Wagyu beef being fat. Some higher grades of Wagyu have an even higher fat content, so it's important to look at the fat content when purchasing Wagyu beef. It's that marbling that makes Wagyu so buttery and decadent.
Major differences between Wagyu and black Angus beef
Wagyu cattle come from Japan and they were introduced to the United States in the 1970s. Their popularity has continued to grow since then, but it wasn't until the 2000s that Wagyu beef really took off. Now, it is readily available as luxury beef in high-end restaurants.
Black Angus beef is also a premium choice of exceptional quality. The breed comes from Aberdeen Angus in Scotland, though it is now found worldwide. Black Angus beef is leaner, with 15-20% fat versus the 30-65% and beyond in Wagyu. While beef consumption should be limited in a healthy diet, Waldron confirms this is his pick when choosing a regular type of beef to consume.
There's also the issue of price. Japanese Wagyu beef can run $120 to $200 per pound, whereas Black Angus beef, depending on the cut, is much more affordable at $8 to $30 per pound. "I consider Wagyu to be something to try on occasion," Waldron recommends, "whereas Angus is your go-to beef of choice for burgers, steaks, kabobs, and everything in between."