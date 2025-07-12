Why You Should Never Compare Wagyu To Black Angus Beef

If you're wondering whether you should choose Wagyu or Black Angus beef for your meal, you're definitely not alone. For the average consumer, the differences between these premium types of beef can be confusing. What you should know is that Black Angus and Wagyu are breeds of cattle and not cuts of beef.

When it comes to which one is better, we asked an expert to weigh in. Jamie Waldron, owner and operator of J. Waldron Butchers in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, knows a lot about beef and helped us understand when to choose Wagyu and when to buy Black Angus.

"There's no comparing the two. While still beef, they're in totally separate ballparks," Waldron explained to Tasting Table. "Wagyu is a totally different eating experience from all other types of beef. It's hard to compare apples and oranges."

The biggest difference that you can see with a naked eye when looking at Wagyu versus Black Angus beef is the intramuscular marbling of fat, with 30-65% of Wagyu beef being fat. Some higher grades of Wagyu have an even higher fat content, so it's important to look at the fat content when purchasing Wagyu beef. It's that marbling that makes Wagyu so buttery and decadent.