Thin Pork Chops Are Easy To Grill — And Even Easier To Ruin
A perfectly grilled pork chop can be incredibly flavorful, but only if you do it right. If you're like us, you've probably struggled with chops that are too thin and dry out too quickly on the grill. Thicker chops, like steaks, are more forgiving on the grill. But with thinner chops, you may have heard you should avoid the grill entirely. Ideally, you want to grill chops that are 1 to 1½ inches thick, as thinner chops lose moisture much faster. Fortunately, executive chef Eric Cook of Gris-Gris and Saint John restaurants in New Orleans shared some tips for getting them just right.
Because grilling goes so quickly, Cook says prep work is key to getting flavorful and juicy pork chops. "Start with using a simple brine, I prefer a simple salt and water mix. But you can add things like fresh rosemary or thyme to bring in some herbal goodness," the chef told us. "One cup of Kosher salt to one gallon of cold water is the standard brine mixture. A plastic bag or a larger plastic container works great ... refrigerate for at least 4 hours (you can prepare the night before to save some time)."
A salty brine breaks down pork proteins, helping the meat retain more moisture as it cooks. That means even a high-heat grill, once the bane of a thin chop, can now cook them without sacrificing moisture and flavor. And because the chop is thin, it cooks quickly and delivers a juicy, flavorful bite.
Grilling the perfect pork chop
"After brining, remove the chops from the mixture and rinse under cold water and lightly dry with a paper towel," Cook says. "Season with your favorite spice blend, thin chops mean light seasoning."
Because these are thinner chops, they don't need to be treated like thicker cuts. "Cook on high heat so you can get that charred flavor in a small amount of time," Cook explains. "The high heat ensures a delicious sear and will cook your chops to perfection; 165 degrees [Fahrenheit] is the magic number. No resting, no wrapping, just hot and delicious straight from the grill."
You can still marinate your pork chops after a brine. Something like this jerk marinade would work well. Just be sure to cut back on salt to compensate for the brine. Otherwise, stick with your favorite BBQ sauce or spice rub and follow Chef Cook's instructions. Depending on the thickness of your pork chops, the chops may cook faster than you expect. For ½-inch-thick chops, a preheated grill at 350 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal. About two minutes per side will give you a good sear and cook the meat through. As long as they've had time to brine and you monitor the temperature, your chops should come out perfectly every time.