Thin Pork Chops Are Easy To Grill — And Even Easier To Ruin

A perfectly grilled pork chop can be incredibly flavorful, but only if you do it right. If you're like us, you've probably struggled with chops that are too thin and dry out too quickly on the grill. Thicker chops, like steaks, are more forgiving on the grill. But with thinner chops, you may have heard you should avoid the grill entirely. Ideally, you want to grill chops that are 1 to 1½ inches thick, as thinner chops lose moisture much faster. Fortunately, executive chef Eric Cook of Gris-Gris and Saint John restaurants in New Orleans shared some tips for getting them just right.

Because grilling goes so quickly, Cook says prep work is key to getting flavorful and juicy pork chops. "Start with using a simple brine, I prefer a simple salt and water mix. But you can add things like fresh rosemary or thyme to bring in some herbal goodness," the chef told us. "One cup of Kosher salt to one gallon of cold water is the standard brine mixture. A plastic bag or a larger plastic container works great ... refrigerate for at least 4 hours (you can prepare the night before to save some time)."

A salty brine breaks down pork proteins, helping the meat retain more moisture as it cooks. That means even a high-heat grill, once the bane of a thin chop, can now cook them without sacrificing moisture and flavor. And because the chop is thin, it cooks quickly and delivers a juicy, flavorful bite.