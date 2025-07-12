Marcus Samuelsson Knows Meatballs - Here's His Key To Perfection
Do you know your meatballs? If you don't, fret not, for we have spoken to an expert who knows his meatballs like he knows the back of his hand: celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson. With the chef's tips, you will be able to make meatballs perfect every time. You can also apply Samuelsson's tip to any of our 12 best meatball recipes this week. He starts off by revealing, "You need fat. Either lamb or pork is the best fundamental meat you bring into it."
The fattier the meat, the less likely it will dry out during the cooking process. Dry meatballs, cooked with leaner meats, are common and no fun. "Fat really is the key," Samuelsson says before adding, "A nice 50/50 blend, a nice really, lamb meatballs are fantastic." If you're unsure how to choose the best cuts of fatty meat, we have a guide on the right amount of fat to look for when buying lamb.
When shaping the meatballs before they're ready for the pan or skillet, size matters. Samuelsson states, "Don't make them too small when you sear them off because they tend to get dry." Make sure your meatballs aren't bite-sized but plump and substantial before you cook them. With heat and as moisture evaporates, meatballs can shrink during the cooking process.
Give your big, fatty meatballs a good char and ample seasoning
Next comes a meatball cooking tip. Samuelsson states, "I love to cook meatballs with red onions, cook them down, nicely chopped or blended in, and then a good something to soak that up. It can be quinoa or breadcrumb." So, when your meatballs are a little bigger and made with fattier cuts of meat, they can take more heat when you're cooking them without drying out. You can also give them a nice char without sacrificing the meatball's moisture and juiciness. As Samuelsson explains, "[Lamb meatballs]...can be charred harder."
As for flavoring your meatballs, Samuelsson feels you don't have to be stingy. Go ham with your seasonings. He enthuses, "You can work in more garlic, paprika, and then if it's pork-based, things like thyme, cloves, all that works really great."
With Samuelsson's invaluable tips, you're well on your way to making the most perfect meatballs. Try applying his tips to our special Italian meatballs recipe or even our classic Swedish meatballs recipe this week.