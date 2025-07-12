Marcus Samuelsson Knows Meatballs - Here's His Key To Perfection

Do you know your meatballs? If you don't, fret not, for we have spoken to an expert who knows his meatballs like he knows the back of his hand: celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson. With the chef's tips, you will be able to make meatballs perfect every time. You can also apply Samuelsson's tip to any of our 12 best meatball recipes this week. He starts off by revealing, "You need fat. Either lamb or pork is the best fundamental meat you bring into it."

The fattier the meat, the less likely it will dry out during the cooking process. Dry meatballs, cooked with leaner meats, are common and no fun. "Fat really is the key," Samuelsson says before adding, "A nice 50/50 blend, a nice really, lamb meatballs are fantastic." If you're unsure how to choose the best cuts of fatty meat, we have a guide on the right amount of fat to look for when buying lamb.

When shaping the meatballs before they're ready for the pan or skillet, size matters. Samuelsson states, "Don't make them too small when you sear them off because they tend to get dry." Make sure your meatballs aren't bite-sized but plump and substantial before you cook them. With heat and as moisture evaporates, meatballs can shrink during the cooking process.