If The Grits You Cook Aren't Smooth, Here's How An Expert Makes Them Extra Creamy
Craving some extra creamy grits this week, such as our classic creamy grits recipe or our old-fashioned shrimp and grits recipe? And have you struggled with cooking grits that didn't come out as smooth as you'd like? Well, if this is the case, an expert we spoke with, Eric Cook, has some great tips for you. Cook knows what he's talking about as he's the executive chef and owner of New Orleans restaurants Gris-Gris and Saint John. First, he wants you to treat cooking grits as an art. He states, "Cooking grits, at least in the South, is a very serious conversation, and there's one thing all southerners should know ... there is NO such thing as instant grits, so don't let the grocery stores fool you!"
This means instead of grabbing a box of instant grits at the supermarket, you should always opt for quality stone-ground grits. And if you're unsure of which brand of grits to buy, be sure to check out our list of 13 store-bought grits, which we ranked from worst to best.
Then, on the night before you cook the stone-ground grits, be sure to soak them in water overnight. This will ensure your grits cook more evenly and quickly the next day, resulting in a smoother, creamier dish.
Soak the grits overnight, cook them with milk, and keep the flavors simple
When you're cooking the grits, Cook feels it's fine to use water. However, he adds, "I prefer to use milk to add a creamy texture to the dish." Milk, unlike water, makes grits creamier because it contains proteins, fats, and natural sugars and salts. Water simply hydrates and softens the stone-ground grits, while milk transforms the dish.
If you keep all of Cook's tips in mind, we bet you will cook extra creamy and smooth grits this week. A bowl of grits with a beautiful texture simply speaks for itself. And while you can always consult our list of the 14 ingredients that can elevate grits, Cook feels a bowl of grits does not have to be fancy to satisfy. He explains, "Keep it simple. Salt and pepper and maybe a little bit of cheese if you like, good grits do not need all the bells and whistles to be a crowd pleaser." Along with cheese, we like shrimp with our grits. If neither of those two ingredients whet your palate, be sure to check out our comprehensive list of the 18 foods to eat with grits that aren't shrimp.