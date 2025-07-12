If The Grits You Cook Aren't Smooth, Here's How An Expert Makes Them Extra Creamy

Craving some extra creamy grits this week, such as our classic creamy grits recipe or our old-fashioned shrimp and grits recipe? And have you struggled with cooking grits that didn't come out as smooth as you'd like? Well, if this is the case, an expert we spoke with, Eric Cook, has some great tips for you. Cook knows what he's talking about as he's the executive chef and owner of New Orleans restaurants Gris-Gris and Saint John. First, he wants you to treat cooking grits as an art. He states, "Cooking grits, at least in the South, is a very serious conversation, and there's one thing all southerners should know ... there is NO such thing as instant grits, so don't let the grocery stores fool you!"

This means instead of grabbing a box of instant grits at the supermarket, you should always opt for quality stone-ground grits. And if you're unsure of which brand of grits to buy, be sure to check out our list of 13 store-bought grits, which we ranked from worst to best.

Then, on the night before you cook the stone-ground grits, be sure to soak them in water overnight. This will ensure your grits cook more evenly and quickly the next day, resulting in a smoother, creamier dish.