Don't Throw Away Your Fruit Peels — Turn Them Into A Jam Instead

It's so easy to love the juicy flesh of ripe peaches, the velvet slide of mango, the sweet, giving bite of a summer plum. We're taught to hunt for what's ripe and yielding and discard the rest, sweeping it into the trash without a thought. Peels are just the scaffolding, right? The packaging, something to get through. Maybe composted, if you're feeling virtuous, but almost never the part that's enjoyed in its own right. But here's the twist: Fruit peels are exactly what you should be saving if you want to make a jam that's full of character and depth. The peels you'd normally toss are the secret ingredient to a bright, aromatic fruit spread.

Every cook learns sooner or later that what you do with what remains can change the way your food tastes; think of tossing Parmesan rinds into soup for a deep, complex, umami undertone, or crisping potato skins for a snack, or turning stale bread into croutons. The kitchen has always rewarded people who make something out of what's left. If you believe, as the OG American food writer M.F.K. Fisher did, that thrift and pleasure aren't opposites, but partners, you may begin to look at fruit peels with new a new eye. Fisher taught us that a good kitchen is not just about the practicality of feeding the body, but also about claiming joy and meaning from the resources at hand. The pieces we usually overlook or discard have shaped entire traditions of cooking, especially in households where nothing could be wasted.