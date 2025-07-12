Elevate Store-Bought Pasta Sauce With This Unlikely Canned Fruit
Reaching for your favorite jar of store-bought pasta sauce can help streamline cook times and get your meal ready in a flash. There are plenty of ways to make jarred pasta sauce taste homemade, including the addition of fresh herbs, aromatics such as onions and garlic, or even a splash or two of wine. Grab another staple from the canned goods aisle, however, to give your jarred sauce the ultimate upgrade in both taste and texture. Canned peaches are a simple and effective mix-in to add into store-bought pasta sauce to bring the perfect combination of acidity and sweetness.
Just as sugar is the sweet addition that will change your spaghetti sauce forever, so too are canned peaches. Think of it along the lines of combining peaches and tomato juice for the most refreshing drink – the fruit's acidity will complement that of your tomato sauce while its sweetness can balance some of the more intensely savory and spicy notes, for example, of an arrabiata sauce. You can also add canned peaches to creamy alfredo sauce to impart a unique twist of tangy flavor. They can even be an excellent accompaniment in a rich rosé or vodka sauce by providing a hint of sweetness.
How to prepare canned peaches for pasta sauce
It's important to consider the type of liquid in which your canned peaches are stored so they can make the best addition to your store-bought pasta sauce. The fruit is typically kept in water, syrup, or even fruit juice like these 365 by Whole Foods Organic Yellow Cling Peaches. Either juice or water are ideal to avoid over-sweetening your pasta sauce. Additionally, you'll want to drain your peaches prior to putting them in your sauce so as not to thin it out.
Remember that these fruits can also be used as a thickening agent when added to sauce for a more robust and well-rounded taste and texture. With canned peaches, simply puree the fruit to match the texture of your sauce and stir it right in. Otherwise, roughly chop the peaches and add them to your jarred sauce, before letting everything simmer on the stovetop to allow the fruit to melt into the mix and fully infuse.
Going slowly with your inclusion of canned peaches and taking the time to taste-test your sauce will help ensure it suits your preferences for flavor and consistency. Try your amped-up recipe with any of your favorite pasta shapes, taking note that those with grooves or ridges are best at holding sauces of a substantial thickness.