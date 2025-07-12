Elevate Store-Bought Pasta Sauce With This Unlikely Canned Fruit

It's important to consider the type of liquid in which your canned peaches are stored so they can make the best addition to your store-bought pasta sauce. The fruit is typically kept in water, syrup, or even fruit juice like these 365 by Whole Foods Organic Yellow Cling Peaches. Either juice or water are ideal to avoid over-sweetening your pasta sauce. Additionally, you'll want to drain your peaches prior to putting them in your sauce so as not to thin it out.

Remember that these fruits can also be used as a thickening agent when added to sauce for a more robust and well-rounded taste and texture. With canned peaches, simply puree the fruit to match the texture of your sauce and stir it right in. Otherwise, roughly chop the peaches and add them to your jarred sauce, before letting everything simmer on the stovetop to allow the fruit to melt into the mix and fully infuse.

Going slowly with your inclusion of canned peaches and taking the time to taste-test your sauce will help ensure it suits your preferences for flavor and consistency. Try your amped-up recipe with any of your favorite pasta shapes, taking note that those with grooves or ridges are best at holding sauces of a substantial thickness.