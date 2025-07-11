The Pro Tip For Deboning Chicken Breasts Without Leaving Meat Behind
Deboning chicken breasts? Why would anyone want to do that when you can buy a convenient packet of boneless ones from the grocery store? The main reason is that it can work out cheaper to remove the bone yourself because it minimizes waste. For some pro tips on deboning chicken breast without leaving any meat behind, we spoke with Jamie Waldron, the owner and operator of J. Waldron Butchers in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.
"The best advice I got was 'do it again,'" Waldron explains, adding that "repetition will always trump any other learning form of a job that requires dedication and commitment to gain proficiency." Of course, the expert also offers some more practical advice. "Other than that I'd say, stay on the bone," Waldron continues. "If your knife isn't on a bone, that means you're leaving meat on the bone, and that's money in the bin."
Cuts of chicken that still have the bone in tend to have their skin on, which is a real boon if you love the flavor and crispy texture of roasted chicken skin. Poultry scraps can also be rendered down in a hot pan to make schmaltz to fry latkes and prepare matzo balls. Better yet, the bones are perfect for making collagen-rich stock for soups and stews, which means you can create more meals out of a single cut. The key takeaway? Mastering the art of deboning a chicken breast is the ultimate power move for a frugal cook running a thrifty kitchen.
Guide your knife along the bone
To debone your chicken breast quarter, place it skin side down on a cutting board and make an incision along the length of the breastbone. Keep your knife as close as possible to the bone and continue cutting while gently pulling the meat away, feeling the bone with each movement. Then, following the shape of the bone, cut under the tenderloin until almost all the meat has come away. Finally, when you reach the tip (where the wishbone is), simply cut around it and you'll have a fully deboned chicken breast. If the wing is attached to your quarter, find the joint that connects it to the breast meat and cut straight through.
Trim any excess fat from the breast, and it'll be ready to cook skin side down on a hot skillet or baked in the oven with veggies (this sheet pan chicken recipe marinated in honey and lemon is a great place to start). However, if you want to remove the skin, get your fingers underneath it and give it a tug. According to Waldron, both practice and technique are key here. "While it's always recommended when looking to save money to do the legwork at home, you really should study up on the process," he advises. "When I started in the meat business, I cut chicken for 4 years! Needless to say, you get pretty good at something when you dedicate that much time to the job."