The Pro Tip For Deboning Chicken Breasts Without Leaving Meat Behind

Deboning chicken breasts? Why would anyone want to do that when you can buy a convenient packet of boneless ones from the grocery store? The main reason is that it can work out cheaper to remove the bone yourself because it minimizes waste. For some pro tips on deboning chicken breast without leaving any meat behind, we spoke with Jamie Waldron, the owner and operator of J. Waldron Butchers in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

"The best advice I got was 'do it again,'" Waldron explains, adding that "repetition will always trump any other learning form of a job that requires dedication and commitment to gain proficiency." Of course, the expert also offers some more practical advice. "Other than that I'd say, stay on the bone," Waldron continues. "If your knife isn't on a bone, that means you're leaving meat on the bone, and that's money in the bin."

Cuts of chicken that still have the bone in tend to have their skin on, which is a real boon if you love the flavor and crispy texture of roasted chicken skin. Poultry scraps can also be rendered down in a hot pan to make schmaltz to fry latkes and prepare matzo balls. Better yet, the bones are perfect for making collagen-rich stock for soups and stews, which means you can create more meals out of a single cut. The key takeaway? Mastering the art of deboning a chicken breast is the ultimate power move for a frugal cook running a thrifty kitchen.