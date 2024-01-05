Bake Chicken Skin With Paprika And Black Pepper To Create Faux Bacon

Even if you're someone who isn't normally a fan of chicken skin, make sure you don't throw the skin out next time you're making a chicken dish. Why? The skin can be used for an unexpected yet delicious purpose: making faux bacon. Yep, as weird as it sounds, if cooked correctly, chicken skin can taste eerily similar to the fan-favorite breakfast food.

Here's how: All you have to do is place the chicken skin on a baking sheet, then season it generously with paprika and black pepper. Roast it in the oven until it's nice and crispy, which should take about 40 minutes. It's perfect for when you want to use up the chicken skin, or for anyone who doesn't eat red meat and wants a bacon fix. You'll be surprised by how much the taste resembles the real thing. In short, you'll be dying to dig into the "bacon."