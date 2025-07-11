Revive Stale Popcorn In Just A Few Minutes With This Kitchen Appliance

There are very few snacks that are better when they're stale. Popcorn gets soft and chewy, a texture most people don't enjoy very much. But if you're not on the stale popcorn train yet, there is a method to revive it after it's been sitting out to make it light and crunchy once again.

All you have to do in order to revive your popcorn is to spread it out on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a silpat mat and heat it up in an oven at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for five to 10 minutes. The low temperature and quick cooking time are key because popcorn will burn if the temperature is too high or if it's left in the oven for too long. And burnt popcorn is among the greatest snack disappointments out there.

You also want to make sure to spread the popcorn out in a single layer to ensure even crisping. And be mindful of your toppings! If your popcorn just has salt, you probably have more wiggle room, but if you used fresh or dried herbs or even sugar for kettle corn, those ingredients can go from good to burnt in seconds, so keep a close, watchful eye on your popcorn as it bakes.