Why You Should Try Eating Popcorn Frozen

Is there anything more classic than a box of popcorn? The sweet or salty treat is a go-to at the movies and an ideal quick-and-easy snack. But have you been eating it wrong? If you've not been freezing your popcorn, you've been missing out on a deliciously satisfying crunch. The preparation is simple: Bag your popcorn (pre-popped) and place it in the freezer for around 90 minutes then eat it right away – before it defrosts — to avoid any crunch-sabotaging moisture.

While social media users have raved over this trick, with many adding seasoning or sugar beforehand, not all reviews were totally glowing. Some say it made the popcorn taste soggy or stuck the kernels together, making separating them a task in itself. A few people struggled to get the popcorn to go cold, and we'd be wary of sticky types like caramel, which could harden too much when frozen.

The overall verdict is that this is an interesting snack variation to try. Maybe add it to your adventurous foodies' bucket list. Is freezing one of the tips you need to make the best popcorn? The jury's still out, so see for yourself.