Crumbl's New Cookie This Week Is For Raspberry Lovers

One of the best things about summer is that raspberries are in season. These juicy berries are the perfect balance of sweet and tart, making for heavenly desserts — and during the week of July 7 to 12, 2025, raspberry lovers can find a dessert after their own heart at Crumbl. The Raspberry Cupcake Cookie has the flavor of a vanilla cupcake with a cream cheese raspberry frosting. It's very similar to the popular Strawberry Cupcake Cookie, except it spotlights a different berry. Some who have already sampled the raspberry version praise the swirly frosting and report that it nicely balances out the cookie so that it's not too sweet.

The second vanilla-based cookie at Crumbl this week is called the Sugar Shark. Flavor-wise, it's a classic vanilla cookie with vanilla frosting, but visually it's super aesthetically pleasing — the frosting is colored blue and topped with two gummy sharks, so the whole cookie resembles the sharks swimming in the water. It's a pretty simple design, but it definitely speaks to the inner kid in us; after the fun and festive Crumbl's 4th of July lineup, it's nice to see that playfulness continue!