Crumbl's New Cookie This Week Is For Raspberry Lovers
One of the best things about summer is that raspberries are in season. These juicy berries are the perfect balance of sweet and tart, making for heavenly desserts — and during the week of July 7 to 12, 2025, raspberry lovers can find a dessert after their own heart at Crumbl. The Raspberry Cupcake Cookie has the flavor of a vanilla cupcake with a cream cheese raspberry frosting. It's very similar to the popular Strawberry Cupcake Cookie, except it spotlights a different berry. Some who have already sampled the raspberry version praise the swirly frosting and report that it nicely balances out the cookie so that it's not too sweet.
The second vanilla-based cookie at Crumbl this week is called the Sugar Shark. Flavor-wise, it's a classic vanilla cookie with vanilla frosting, but visually it's super aesthetically pleasing — the frosting is colored blue and topped with two gummy sharks, so the whole cookie resembles the sharks swimming in the water. It's a pretty simple design, but it definitely speaks to the inner kid in us; after the fun and festive Crumbl's 4th of July lineup, it's nice to see that playfulness continue!
Which desserts are joining the Raspberry Cupcake Cookie in this week's lineup?
Biscoff cookies deserve all the love, and even Crumbl has to acknowledge that — so what better way to honor the cookie classic than to include it in the weekly lineup? A Biscoff Cheesecake, on the menu this week, is made with a Biscoff cookie crust, filled with the brand's cookie butter, and topped with bits of the iconic cookie. The other non-cookie dessert in the lineup is the Aloha Pie. The filling of this pie has a gentle coconut flavor and a mousse-like texture, contrasting the cookie crust on the bottom and the chocolate fudge topped with macadamia nuts on the top. It also comes with loads of whipped cream.
Now, back to the cookies. If you're a fan of the classics, you'll be happy to see the Milk Chocolate Chip cookie, once the only specialty flavor offered in Crumbl's humble beginnings. For a little extra chocolatey flavor, there's the Brookie — half chocolate-chip, half full-chocolate cookie. And for the maximum choco-explosion, go for the Molten Lava cookie, which is a dark chocolate cookie filled with hot fudge.