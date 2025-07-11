The Fast Food Chain With The Worst Iced Tea

As a grown-up alternative to soda, unsweetened iced tea is a great drink to enjoy with a fast food order if you're curbing your sugar intake but still want something cold to sip on between bites. The best iced teas are refreshing, balanced, and flavorful ... however, not all iterations of this cooling beverage are worth your attention. According to a recent taste test we conducted comparing iced tea varieties offered by several fast food chains, the worst version of this beverage is served by Burger King.

The loser in our list of fast food iced teas ranked worst to best, this drink was so bland that you'd be better off ordering a cup of free water to enjoy with your burger and fries. While the color of Burger King's iced tea was on point, the flavor was nonexistent, which made us wonder if the drink had been accidentally diluted — it looked and tasted like a cup of dyed water.

Any iced tea flavor that we managed to taste was so faint that it was almost indiscernible with a regular sip. We asked for all of the iced teas that we sampled to be served without ice to avoid the risk of dilution, so we had hoped the natural flavor of Burger King's offering would have come to the fore. Instead, there was little to report back on.