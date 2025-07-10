What It Means If Your Buttermilk Has Separated

Buttermilk sees a lot of use in the kitchen, poured into recipes for scones, cakes, biscuits, spicy fried chicken – you name it. A glug of the tangy dairy can give whatever baked good or recipe you add it to an incredibly better texture. But, if you've ever opened a carton of buttermilk that's been in the fridge for a while, you might find it separated into a mixture that's half liquid and half chunky solids. Most people's instinct would be to throw it away. But wait, odds are that the buttermilk is still good to use!

You see, the buttermilk we use today is usually produced by adding lactic acid bacteria into milk. Once added, these cultures immediately start their job of converting lactose into sour-tasting lactic acid, which is where buttermilk gets its signature tang. Over time, the buttermilk will become more acidic from ongoing fermentation or overculturing. That's exactly why, eventually, all buttermilk is going to separate.

When acidity reaches a certain point, a common protein in milk (called casein) unravels and separates from the liquid whey, forming into solid, curdled clumps. Once again, this doesn't mean that your buttermilk has expired — unless it has turned moldy or smells unusually sour.