How Long Does Opened Buttermilk Last In The Fridge?

Buttermilk is defined by its thickness, sour aroma, and tartly tangy taste. Given that these characteristics are commonly associated with spoilage, this can also make it difficult to determine whether or not that opened carton in your fridge has already gone bad. Rather than be stuck in a state of wonder and worry, it's time that you learned once and for all how long opened buttermilk lasts.

Traditional or cultured, buttermilk usually keeps for longer in comparison to fresh milk or cream. But, that doesn't mean that the dairy product doesn't still have a modest shelf life. While an expiration date can help provide some insight as to when it will spoil, it often doesn't take into consideration whether the buttermilk was opened. Since quality fades quicker after opening, buttermilk will last a maximum of 2 weeks in the fridge. Even then, this timeline isn't a guarantee.

Depending on factors like improper handling or storage, buttermilk can spoil prematurely. The presence of mold might be the most obvious sign that it has passed its prime, but it's not the only thing to look out for. If the liquid starts to smell funkier than usual, has discolored significantly, or develops a chunky texture that's too thick to pour, toss the buttermilk immediately.