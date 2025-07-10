The Unhealthiest Salad On Panera's Menu

Of all the many fast-casual dining chains you can stop by for a good meal on the go, Panera Bread ranks among the best. Although it's renowned for its selection of sandwiches, not everything at the eatery comes served between two pieces of fluffy bread. Panera offers multiple soups and sides plus an impressive array of salad options. Packed with various vegetables and flavorful toppings, the salads can provide a hearty meal. However, if you're choosing one specifically for health or dietary reasons, you may want to steer clear of the Green Goddess Cobb Salad with Chicken — arguably, the unhealthiest salad on the menu.

The salad features a base of mixed greens, along with crisp romaine and lettuce, and toppings that include grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, fresh avocado, applewood smoked bacon, a hard-boiled egg and slices of white meat grilled chicken. It's all tossed in Green Goddess dressing, a creamy, herbaceous blend of mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, basil pesto, Dijon mustard and white wine vinegar.

While all of that certainly sounds delicious, folks watching their cholesterol levels should note that out of all the salads available at Panera, a whole order of the Green Goddess Cobb contains the highest amount — 300 milligrams, to be exact. Additionally, this pick contains sodium levels on the higher end of the salad spectrum at the chain, with 1,180 milligrams in a whole serving. For context, government guidelines recommended keeping sodium intake below 2,300 milligrams per day