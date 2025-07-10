Are Outdoor Kitchens Worth The Investment?

An outdoor kitchen can increase your home's value, lower utility bills since you won't be using air conditioning to cool inside, and extend your living space outside during temperate seasons. But designing an outdoor kitchen is more complicated than knowing where to position your grill. It might even be an expensive project that isn't worth the investment. We spoke with Michael Hidalgo, Director of BBQGuys PRO Sales, about the factors to consider when designing an outdoor kitchen. "It's important to start by considering how you plan to use the space," he told us. "Will it be primarily for cooking, entertaining guests, or hosting family gatherings? The intended use will influence everything from layout to appliance choices." You should also consider the amount of space you have to work with and have a realistic approximation of how many people would use an outdoor kitchen to ensure you're not making an unnecessary expenditure.

Another key decision is whether you want a modular system. That would mean selecting pre-designed cabinetry, countertops, and appliances that are pieced together or a kitchen that's custom built to your specifications. "A custom kitchen offers full design flexibility but usually comes with a higher cost and longer installation time," according to Hidalgo. "Modular kitchens can save time and money while still delivering strong functionality and style." You will also need to decide whether you'll be grilling with propane or natural gas. You may not have access to a gas line, and adding one can be expensive.