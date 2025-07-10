The Best Cuts Of Beef And Pork For Kabobs, No Matter Your Budget

It can be tempting to think that the secret to soft, melt-in-your-mouth kabobs lies in buying the most expensive cuts of meat. But pros know the key isn't spending more. It's choosing the right cuts and applying a simple trick that can transform even budget-friendly into perfectly juicy kabobs.

"Tender cuts will always be preferred for kabobs, but those can get pricey. I gravitate to lesser-known and versatile cuts like the tri tip of beef or the sirloin of pork for kabobs," Jamie Waldron, owner and operator of J. Waldron Butchers in Ontario, Canada, shared with Tasting Table. Waldron also had a suggestion for turning cheaper cuts of beef into culinary gold: "If your budget won't allow for either of those then I would suggest getting a hand-held meat tenderizer." A tenderizer can take the form of a mallet with a textured head or a handheld tool with a set of blades. Either way, it breaks down the connective tissue of the meat, making it softer.

The most tender portions of beef — such as ribeye, T-bone, and porterhouse — are found along the cow's back where the muscles do minimal work. They make up a relatively small percentage of the animal, and that scarcity helps drive up the price of these steak cuts. By comparison, tri tip is a firmer but flavorful cut located closer to the rear end of the cow. While it might cost $6-12 per pound, a ribeye can start at double that ($10-20 per pound or more). For similar reasons, meat from the lesser-worked muscles of the pig's back, such as pork tenderloin, will cost more at the store than the sirloin, which is often bonier.