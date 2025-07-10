The Best Way To Make Strawberry Shortcake Ahead Of Time

A homemade batch of strawberry shortcake is THE sign of the summer. But these fruity babies can get soggy and lose their signature freshness if they sit out for too long. Luckily, you can make each element of your strawberry shortcakes ahead of time and simply assemble them moments before serving to guarantee they have that just-baked flavor and texture.

While you might assume that the base of a strawberry shortcake is made with cake, it's actually more of a biscuit or scone dough, which means it dries out faster than a sponge. Once baked, scones can quickly become crumbly versus delectably short and moreish due to their lower moisture content. However, you can easily make them the day before, allow them to cool, and store them in an airtight container until you're ready to split them open and stuff them with a dollop of cream and a scattering of ruby-red strawberries. If you find that they've already started to dry out, pop them in the microwave for a few seconds to warm and revitalize them (a short blast of around five to 10 seconds should be enough to soften their texture). Alternatively, wrap them in foil and bake them at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for five to 10 minutes. Another super-useful idea is to make a double batch of shortcake dough and freeze some of it before baking. Then you can simply pull them out at a later date and bake them directly from frozen, saving you heaps of time and effort.