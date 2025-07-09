The Cucumber Prep Step You Can't Skip Before Making Gazpacho

A cooling dish made with fresh cucumbers, garlic, tomatoes, and olive oil, Mexican gazpacho is a breeze to prepare. Just place all your ingredients into a bowl and whizz them up using an immersion blender to create a refreshing pale green soup. However, there are a couple of steps you can't skip when preparing those cukes — always remove their skin before halving them lengthways, and scooping out the seeds to make a soup with the best texture and flavor.

Fail to peel the skin of your cucumber and you could end up with a gazpacho that tastes bitter and unpalatable due to the presence of a biting substance called cucurbitacin. This compound develops in the outer skin of a cucumber when it's placed in conditions where it doesn't receive enough water or light. Believed to safeguard cucumbers from pests, this bitterness is concentrated at the top and bottom of the vegetable, which is why some people swear by topping and tailing them before using them in salads. Removing the skin when making gazpacho ensures that your cold soup has a bright and refreshing flavor that's free from those unwanted bitter compounds. Simply slice off the top and bottom before peeling the skin with a vegetable peeler to avoid pulling the cucurbitacin down its length.