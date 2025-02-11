Add One Fruit To Your Gazpacho For The Ideal Summer Upgrade

When strawberries join the gazpacho party, they don't ask for much, not even one extra step in the process. They simply join the tomatoes and other fresh produce. Once they are all properly soaked in flavors after marinating, use a food processor or an immersion blender to turn them into a purée. Some recipes go all in with the ingredients, while others reserve some of the fresh fruits and veggies to later use as toppings.

Feeling adventurous? It's a good thing strawberries and tomatoes are both open to all kinds of changes. There's always room for these two to shine in a Moroccan-inspired gazpacho, which features cherries, pistachio, and ras el hanout (a classic North African spice blend). If it's something smoky and savory you're craving, you'd only need roasted cherry tomatoes to achieve that. On a simpler, more familiar side, you might appreciate the earthy sweetness bell peppers bring or the zesty zing lime juice has to offer.

It would also be remiss not to consider all the other fruit harvests that come around every summer. Tomato and peach is already a stellar duo, and it only gets better with strawberries in the mix. Watermelon is another lovely pick for pure refreshment, but feel free to experiment with adjacent fruits such as melon or honeydew as well. Avocado may not sound like it would be a good fit for gazpacho, but you might change your mind after whipping up a green gazpacho, or better yet, one with the strawberries' sweet-tart hint sparkling over the creamy rich base.

