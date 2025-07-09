The Effortless Way To Prevent Soggy Tuna Salad

If your tuna salad has ever turned out watery, mushy, or just a little off in texture, the culprit is likely hiding in plain sight: The liquid in the can. No matter which type of canned tuna you use — oil-packed, water-packed, chunk, or solid — it's essential to drain it thoroughly before mixing it with any other ingredients. That simple step is the easiest way to avoid soggy, sad tuna salad.

Tuna retains a lot of excess moisture from the can, especially if you don't press it out. Even just a few tablespoons of lingering liquid can mess with the texture of your salad, diluting your mayo, flattening the flavor, and making everything look (and feel) limp. To fully drain your tuna, open the can and use the lid to press down firmly, squeezing out as much liquid as possible. To achieve extra-dry tuna, transfer it to a fine mesh strainer or wrap it in a paper towel and gently press until it's just moist enough to flake apart easily. Most of our favorite recipes — like our Spruced Up Tuna Salad, Crunchy Green Goddess Tuna Salad, and Simple Yet Refined Tuna Sandwich — start here for a reason.