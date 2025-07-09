The Effortless Way To Prevent Soggy Tuna Salad
If your tuna salad has ever turned out watery, mushy, or just a little off in texture, the culprit is likely hiding in plain sight: The liquid in the can. No matter which type of canned tuna you use — oil-packed, water-packed, chunk, or solid — it's essential to drain it thoroughly before mixing it with any other ingredients. That simple step is the easiest way to avoid soggy, sad tuna salad.
Tuna retains a lot of excess moisture from the can, especially if you don't press it out. Even just a few tablespoons of lingering liquid can mess with the texture of your salad, diluting your mayo, flattening the flavor, and making everything look (and feel) limp. To fully drain your tuna, open the can and use the lid to press down firmly, squeezing out as much liquid as possible. To achieve extra-dry tuna, transfer it to a fine mesh strainer or wrap it in a paper towel and gently press until it's just moist enough to flake apart easily. Most of our favorite recipes — like our Spruced Up Tuna Salad, Crunchy Green Goddess Tuna Salad, and Simple Yet Refined Tuna Sandwich — start here for a reason.
Draining tuna allows for better texture and flavor
Draining the tuna isn't just about preventing sogginess, it also gives you more control over the final taste and consistency of your salad. When you start with dry tuna, your add-ins get to shine. The mayo, mustard, herbs, and seasonings bind better, and crunchy mix-ins like celery, onion, and pickles retain their crispness instead of swimming in a pool of diluted dressing. You're also free to customize the richness and moisture level to your liking, whether you want something creamy and classic or lighter with a tangy vinaigrette.
Most tuna salad recipes stress how important it is to drain the can completely, noting that even the best combinations of mix-ins won't hold up if the base is too wet. It takes less than a minute to do, but it makes all the difference and the result is a salad that's sturdy, scoopable, and sandwich-ready — no soggy bread or drippy containers in sight. If you make the mistake of leaving the liquid in your tuna, we promise you'll regret it.