The Only Step Standing Between You And Perfect Crepes (It's So Simple)

In some European countries, learning how to make good crepes is almost like a rite of passage. Though the recipe is pretty straightforward, everybody knows that the smallest tweaks to the ingredients or technique can yield a very different end result. While we're mostly aiming to fill the crepes with delicious ingredients, the flavor and texture of the papery-thin pancakes is still important — and one of the best ways to ensure they're perfect is allowing the batter to rest in the fridge, before cooking.

The opinions on how long the crepe batter should rest, vary. Some say 20 minutes is enough, while others chill it longer. The truth is that some rest is better than no rest, and realistically speaking, we're not always working with the same amount of time. At Tasting Table, we let the batter for our easy-peasy crepe recipes chill for an hour. If you're in a pinch, however, let the mixture rest while you're prepping the fillings. Chilling overnight is a great option, too, especially if you're planning to make crepes for breakfast.

There is such a thing as too much rest, though. Ideally, you'd cap the chilling period at 24 hours to ensure ingredients like eggs and milk stay fresh. This is also the reason why resting should happen in the fridge, particularly with longer time frames. According to the USDA, perishable foods shouldn't be left at room temperature for longer than two hours, so refrigerating crepe batter is your safest bet.