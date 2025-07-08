The Type Of Salt To Avoid When Salting Pasta Water

If you haven't been salting your pasta water, it's about time to make a change. Salting the water not only adds flavor, but it also slows the starch gelatinization process to keep pasta from becoming gummy or sticky. While it sounds simple enough (and it is), you'll want to avoid using certain types of salt, particularly those with lower sodium levels.

One salt that should be avoided is Himalayan salt since it contains less sodium per serving and has an elevated price point compared to table salt. The beloved pink salt mined near the Himalayas in Pakistan is known to contain a multitude of trace minerals — including iron oxide which gives the salt its quintessential pink color — but, it generally comes in rock form and is better used as a finishing salt for steak or adding into other dishes. Though it does have a more complex flavor profile than other salts due to its natural harvesting and minimal processing, it's subtle mineral flavors will be hard to perceive in the cooked pasta, and much of the salt will remain in the cooking water anyway.

For a purer-tasting salts that are typically more economical, you could opt for kosher or fine sea salt instead. Even table salt will do. All-in-all, salting pasta water with these higher sodium salts will provide a nice foundation for pasta to pair with flavorful sauces.