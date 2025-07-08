Don't Throw Out Leftover Anchovy Oil - Make This Flavorful Appetizer Instead

Although food waste isn't always avoidable, it's still worth the effort to find new and clever ways to make every little bit count. Consider this when preparing a topping for your favorite pizza or pasta dinner using sardines, anchovies, or any other tinned fish. Though you may be tempted to discard it, think twice before throwing away leftover anchovy oil. You just might discover a number of creative ways to reuse it. It's as simple as starting with the remaining oil to mix up a picture-perfect dip for bread, crackers, and more.

Taking some inspiration from bagna cauda, the melted anchovy dip, you can easily repurpose any leftover anchovy oil as an umami-rich base for an unforgettable appetizer. This fish-infused oil is ideal for combining with garlic, fresh herbs, and other spices and seasonings to suit your taste preferences. It could even inspire you to bake your own fresh breadsticks or prepare a tray of roasted vegetables for a tasty snack.