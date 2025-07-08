Don't Throw Out Leftover Anchovy Oil - Make This Flavorful Appetizer Instead
Although food waste isn't always avoidable, it's still worth the effort to find new and clever ways to make every little bit count. Consider this when preparing a topping for your favorite pizza or pasta dinner using sardines, anchovies, or any other tinned fish. Though you may be tempted to discard it, think twice before throwing away leftover anchovy oil. You just might discover a number of creative ways to reuse it. It's as simple as starting with the remaining oil to mix up a picture-perfect dip for bread, crackers, and more.
Taking some inspiration from bagna cauda, the melted anchovy dip, you can easily repurpose any leftover anchovy oil as an umami-rich base for an unforgettable appetizer. This fish-infused oil is ideal for combining with garlic, fresh herbs, and other spices and seasonings to suit your taste preferences. It could even inspire you to bake your own fresh breadsticks or prepare a tray of roasted vegetables for a tasty snack.
Making the most of your leftover anchovy oil
Reserving your leftover anchovy oil is always the better option if you're questioning whether or not to throw it out. The full-bodied flavor of this delicious and nutritious fish oil can do a lot, even in relatively small amounts. This also opens up the possibilities of adding a complementary or neutral-flavored oil, such as olive oil, to your leftover anchovy oil to help dilute it slightly and maintain a more mild profile. Additionally, try adding roasted garlic and green herbs like basil, thyme, tarragon, or rosemary to make a bold and robust dip. Or, use a small portion of crushed red pepper flakes or some freshly cracked black pepper to give the dipping oil a little bit of heat.
To make the best use of your leftovers, pair your anchovy oil with sticks of spongy focaccia bread, garlic knots, or go a little sweeter with a couple of slices of brioche bread. You can also add in a dash of balsamic reduction for more tangy sweetness. Get creative by brushing this oil onto your bread for a unique upgrade to your next batch of bruschetta. For a lovely mix of rich and creamy flavor with a salty, umami punch, serve the oil alongside burrata cheese.