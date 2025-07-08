Michigan Is The Birthplace Of Two Iconic Pizza Chains
Michigan is known for its "Motor City" of Detroit and being home to a bevy of iconic state-specific foods you should try at least once. One of the most popular foods associated with the state of Michigan is the unique Detroit-style pizza. This rectangular pie is unmistakable with a thick crust that bears a spongy texture and crisp edges and an unconventional layering of sauce over cheese that helps maintain the pizza's structural integrity. With all of this in mind, it might come as a surprise that there are two popular pizza chains local to Michigan that originated in the state despite the fact that neither specialize in Detroit-style deep dish. Looking back at food history, it's worthy of note that both Little Caesars and Domino's hail from the Great Lakes State.
Separated by just one year in origin, both of these pizza purveyors have a significant place in foodie fandom. Little Caesars came first in 1959, opening its original restaurant in Garden City, a local Detroit suburb. Domino's followed in 1960, first opening its doors in Ypsilanti. Over the years, both pizza chains have become household names in the United States. With unique offerings such as Little Caesars' Hot-N-Ready deals and Domino's innovations in pizza-making technology, including the use of drones for delivery, these two Michiganian marvels continue to make a mark.
Little Caesars
Founded by married couple Mike Ilitch and Marian Bayoff, Little Caesars began when the pair invested their life savings to open the first store in Garden City, a location that remained open until October of 2018. Over the years since its humble beginnings, the Michigan-founded pizza chain has gained quite a bit of momentum both locally and worldwide. Fast forwarding a couple of decades, Little Caesars built its 500th store in 1984 and its 1,000th in 1986. Today, there are more than 4,000 locations in the United States.
The chain has long been known for its focus on accessible pricing and quality ingredients. Though its menu does offer several choices of Detroit-style deep dish pizzas, the classic pies and ExtraMostBestest versions are definitely among the more popular menu items. One of its best known offerings, the Hot-N-Ready pizza, celebrated a milestone 20-year anniversary in 2024. Another newer menu item, Little Caesars Crazy Puffs, launched in March of that same year to much acclaim, even garnering praise in a viral video from writer, director, and actor, Dan Levy. Little Caesars is a true testament to Michigan's legacy as a state teeming with creative and thoughtful entrepreneurs.
Domino's
Well known for its former guarantee of pizza delivery within 30 minutes or a free pie, Domino's has its own humble origins in the state of Michigan. Founded by brothers Tom and James Monaghan, the two took over an established pizzeria called DomiNick's in Ypsilanti and renamed it Domino's in 1960. Years of creative and practical innovation went into expanding the chain into the worldwide phenomenon that it remains today. The pizza chain now has more than 20,000 locations around the globe and continues to make strides in its branding and offerings.
Claiming it has the "most delicious food" in a 2023 investor report, Domino's is known best for both its traditional and speciality pizzas, which include such flavors as Ultimate Pepperoni, MeatZZa, ExtravaganZZa, and Wisconsin 6-Cheese among others. With a heavy emphasis on presentation and brand awareness, Domino's began opening new stores in the late 2010s that bore a theatre motif to allow guests the immersive experience of watching their pizza being brought to life in-store. The pizza chain certainly prides itself on being one step ahead of the times, regularly introducing new innovations such as autonomous delivery, a "Pie Pass" VIP experience for carryout customers, and even incorporating generative AI into its delivery process. There's a lot for the state of Michigan to be proud of when it comes to pizza, and Domino's, Little Caesars, and the classic Detroit-style deep dish are just a few delicious examples.