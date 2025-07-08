Michigan Is The Birthplace Of Two Iconic Pizza Chains

Michigan is known for its "Motor City" of Detroit and being home to a bevy of iconic state-specific foods you should try at least once. One of the most popular foods associated with the state of Michigan is the unique Detroit-style pizza. This rectangular pie is unmistakable with a thick crust that bears a spongy texture and crisp edges and an unconventional layering of sauce over cheese that helps maintain the pizza's structural integrity. With all of this in mind, it might come as a surprise that there are two popular pizza chains local to Michigan that originated in the state despite the fact that neither specialize in Detroit-style deep dish. Looking back at food history, it's worthy of note that both Little Caesars and Domino's hail from the Great Lakes State.

Separated by just one year in origin, both of these pizza purveyors have a significant place in foodie fandom. Little Caesars came first in 1959, opening its original restaurant in Garden City, a local Detroit suburb. Domino's followed in 1960, first opening its doors in Ypsilanti. Over the years, both pizza chains have become household names in the United States. With unique offerings such as Little Caesars' Hot-N-Ready deals and Domino's innovations in pizza-making technology, including the use of drones for delivery, these two Michiganian marvels continue to make a mark.