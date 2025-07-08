Don't Let Cake Scraps Go To Waste. There's A Whole New Treat You Can Make In 2 Steps
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Baking a basic layer cake requires a bit of finesse when it comes to making sure each layer is properly proportioned. Though it can seem daunting, leveling your cakes is a necessary step in the process, but one that seems to come with the guarantee of food waste. But if you've got scraps of leftover cake, fear not — there are plenty of ways to save these sweet treats and repurpose them into standalone desserts that are perfect for sharing. Taking inspiration from an old fashioned whoopie pie recipe, you can transform your cake tops into a delightfully sweet dessert sandwich. All you need are two equally sized scraps of cake and a bit of your favorite frosting to go in between.
It would be a shame to let perfectly good cake tops go to waste, and these thoughtful sandwich-style treats give new life to food that might otherwise be destined to get thrown away. When preparing your next layer cake, start thinking about the flavors of your cake and how you can get creative with your choice of filling and other accessories to dress up the desserts. Whether you decide to make a miniature sandwich version of your layer cake by reusing excess frosting on your leveled cake scraps or decide to explore different frosting options, the possibilities are nearly endless.
Making the perfect cake sandwich
Cake sandwiches don't require much pre-planning beyond thinking of your favorite layer cake recipe and using the leveled pieces, but there are still some fun flourishes you can add to make the treats even more special. Take a 3-layer key lime cake recipe, for example. This delicious and citrus-rich recipe is the perfect opportunity to create unforgettable cake sandwiches with your leveled scraps. Rather than making them just as tart as their cake counterpart, try preparing a classic vanilla buttercream frosting recipe to use as the filling for your sweet sandwiches.
For a cake sandwich that has an especially aesthetic appeal, try this trick with Funfetti cake scraps and a generous helping of your preferred Funfetti frosting, such as Bold Purple Vanilla. If you add some extra frosting around the sides, you can also roll your cake sandwiches in sprinkles or crushed up candy for even more playful taste and texture. It's helpful to press down gently on the sandwiches and wrap them in plastic wrap to help hold everything together, particularly if you intend to give these out as gifts. These unforgettable treats are a perfect way to reduce food waste and share a bit of sweetness.