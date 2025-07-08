Don't Let Cake Scraps Go To Waste. There's A Whole New Treat You Can Make In 2 Steps

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Baking a basic layer cake requires a bit of finesse when it comes to making sure each layer is properly proportioned. Though it can seem daunting, leveling your cakes is a necessary step in the process, but one that seems to come with the guarantee of food waste. But if you've got scraps of leftover cake, fear not — there are plenty of ways to save these sweet treats and repurpose them into standalone desserts that are perfect for sharing. Taking inspiration from an old fashioned whoopie pie recipe, you can transform your cake tops into a delightfully sweet dessert sandwich. All you need are two equally sized scraps of cake and a bit of your favorite frosting to go in between.

It would be a shame to let perfectly good cake tops go to waste, and these thoughtful sandwich-style treats give new life to food that might otherwise be destined to get thrown away. When preparing your next layer cake, start thinking about the flavors of your cake and how you can get creative with your choice of filling and other accessories to dress up the desserts. Whether you decide to make a miniature sandwich version of your layer cake by reusing excess frosting on your leveled cake scraps or decide to explore different frosting options, the possibilities are nearly endless.