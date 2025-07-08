Here's What Crumbl Really Does With Leftover Cookies Each Day

It's a fact of life that restaurants often overproduce and have food waste at the end of the night. Crumbl Cookies is no exception, and employees are often left with cookies they can't serve the next day when closing up shop. An Instagram video posted by Amin Shaykho claimed that if you come in just before closing, Crumbl will give you some of these cookies for free. In the video, which received over 700,000 likes, Shaykho gets multiple boxes of cookies for free from the employees.

They say there's no such thing as a free lunch, though, and this seems to be the case for late-night cookies as well. Multiple people in Shaykho's comments stated that they called their local Crumbl locations and were told they do not give away leftover cookies. With Shaykho's video going viral, even if some locations used to do this, they most likely will not anymore thanks to an influx of customers looking for free products. Instead, locations either donate the cookies or simply throw them out. A former Crumbl employee posted on a Reddit thread, "My store would try to limit how much we had at the end of the night, but then they would let employees take whatever they want of the leftovers and throw the rest away. It's pretty much up to whatever employee's are closing if they want to donate them or not." However, even this policy varies, as an employee on another thread said they can be fired for taking leftover cookies.