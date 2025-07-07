How To Turn Fresh Garlic Into Homemade Garlic Powder

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever found yourself tossing out sprouting garlic or scrambling to find a clove when all you have is the dregs of a supermarket spice jar, there's a better way to get that garlic flavor you crave: make your own garlic powder. It's easier than you think, and the result is a rich, punchy seasoning that blows the store-bought stuff (which isn't a pure substance, but a mixture) out of the water. Pre-ground garlic powder is notorious for tasting stale or faintly metallic, and although we don't think garlic powder deserves its bad reputation, homemade versions pack a cleaner, more complex flavor. They're warmer, slightly sweet, and still carry that signature savory kick, without the additives or anti-caking agents that dull commercial blends.

To make garlic powder at home, start by peeling your garlic cloves and slicing them into thin, even pieces. Thinner slices will dry faster and more evenly, which is key to avoiding bitterness. Spread them out in a single layer on a dehydrator tray or baking sheet. If you're using an oven, keep the temp low at around 135 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit, and expect the drying process to take several hours. You'll know they're ready when the pieces snap cleanly and feel dry all the way through. Once your cloves are completely dry, grind the garlic using a spice grinder, like this Cool Knight Electric Herb Grinder on Amazon, a high-speed blender, or even a mortar and pestle. You can also sift the powder if you want a finer texture.