How Much Garlic Powder Do You Need For One Clove Of Garlic?
Your recipe calls for garlic, and you forgot to pick up fresh cloves from the store. Your kitchen cupboard is stocked with garlic powder, however. If you are reasoning that the flavor and the ingredient are practically the same, you may want to pause before you begin to dump spoonfuls of pungent powder into the garlic-based sauce simmering on the stovetop.
Garlic powder is made by dehydrating and grinding real garlic. Because the flavor can be more compact and intense, you'll want to calculate wisely before sprinkling the granules into your recipes with wild abandon, as cooking with garlic can take a practiced hand. As a general rule, estimate swapping about one quarter of a teaspoon of garlic powder for every one clove of garlic your recipes call for, and taste as you go to determine whether more of the powder is needed. You certainly won't need to chop, peel, or prep fresh garlic cloves to add flavor to your dishes, and your hands won't reek of the stuff long after you've set dinner onto the table.
Maximum flavor with as little as a spoonful
When shopping for garlic powder at the store, you may notice a range of the size of the grind among brands. While larger chunks can add inviting texture to dishes like roasted potatoes and eggs cooked over easy, smaller grinds of garlic powder can blend seamlessly into sauces and stews. You can also use garlic powder to build homemade rubs for meat, or toast the granules in warm butter before slathering the mixture onto main dishes and dinner rolls. To invite even more flavor into your recipes, consider activating garlic powder in water before adding it to your various culinary projects.
Though garlic powder may have a less-than-desirable reputation in some culinary circles, the easy addition can bring a burst of flavor to recipes in just a quick pinch — with no prep required. You may find yourself reaching more frequently for the handy ingredient, just remember to keep a conservative hand when following penned recipes.