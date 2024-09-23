How Much Garlic Powder Do You Need For One Clove Of Garlic?

Your recipe calls for garlic, and you forgot to pick up fresh cloves from the store. Your kitchen cupboard is stocked with garlic powder, however. If you are reasoning that the flavor and the ingredient are practically the same, you may want to pause before you begin to dump spoonfuls of pungent powder into the garlic-based sauce simmering on the stovetop.

Garlic powder is made by dehydrating and grinding real garlic. Because the flavor can be more compact and intense, you'll want to calculate wisely before sprinkling the granules into your recipes with wild abandon, as cooking with garlic can take a practiced hand. As a general rule, estimate swapping about one quarter of a teaspoon of garlic powder for every one clove of garlic your recipes call for, and taste as you go to determine whether more of the powder is needed. You certainly won't need to chop, peel, or prep fresh garlic cloves to add flavor to your dishes, and your hands won't reek of the stuff long after you've set dinner onto the table.