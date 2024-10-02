Is The Garlic Powder You Buy At The Grocery Store A Pure Substance Or Mixture?

Even if your cooking skills are minimal, odds are you've got a container of garlic powder somewhere in your spice cabinet. The versatile seasoning can be used in everything from meatballs to burgers to tacos, and some even like it sprinkled over a slice of pizza. Just like garlic salt and granulated garlic, these seasonings are a great way to incorporate a garlicky flavor into your food without needing to chop up a fresh clove. But did you know that garlic powder is just a fresh clove, dehydrated? The powdered version is more similar to a clove of garlic than you may have thought, which also means that garlic powder is not a pure substance but rather a mixture. But why is this the case?

In science, a pure substance is either a chemical element or a compound. Elements are what you find on the periodic table, such as gold, iron, and helium. Compounds are when those elements combine to make something new: Think table salt or even water. While we'd love it if garlic had its own spot on the periodic table, unfortunately, it doesn't, which means it isn't a pure substance. Meanwhile, garlic powder is made by dehydrating garlic cloves and then grinding them into a fine powder, and during this process, it doesn't lose or gain any of the raw garlic's qualities.

In short, both garlic and garlic powder are mixtures, made up of a variety of compounds like proteins, water, and carbohydrates.