Here's The One Dessert You Should Never Order At Red Robin
Sometimes, we all need a little treat to get through the drudgery of an average day. Though there's nothing wrong with heading home and making your own from scratch, it may feel a little less like a reward if you have to work for it first. Enter, fast and casual dining, and the plentiful desserts you can unearth within. Red Robin has a slew of treats that might make your day just a little brighter. And to make it easy, we have a list of every dessert on Red Robin's menu, ranked worst to best. By our measure, you're better off avoiding the Cinnamon Sugar Doh! Rings, Red Robin's take on the classic cinnamon sugar doughnut.
What about it left us wanting for more? Simply put, these little doughnut rings fall flat in both the taste and texture department. Despite being generously dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with multiple dipping sauces, the actual doughnut had next to no flavor. The texture, meanwhile, was giving "Hostess doughnut left out on the counter for too long;" it was crumbly and dry like the desert. To us, that's definitely not a highly sought-after texture in our baked goods.
Why pass and what to go for instead
For just under $11, depending on location, you get eight Cinnamon Sugar Doh! Rings with a side of fudge and caramel. Considering how small the rings are — palm-sized, give or take — that's about $1.40 for each ring. If the dough was actually soft and moist or had any notable flavor at all, that might not be a terrible price. Still, most people live near grocery stores or local bakeries where you can probably get a much bigger singular doughnut for cheaper, or even a whole half-dozen or full-dozen for the same price.
Instead of struggling through the desert that is the Doh! Rings, you could always make your own doughnuts from scratch if you have the time and energy. This cinnamon roll doughnut recipe will net you soft, fluffy, delicious doughnuts that you can top with your preferred perfect combo of cinnamon and sugar. And if you don't want to spend that time in the kitchen, you can look at the rest of Red Robin's menu for better picks. The absolute best dessert at Red Robin is worth saving room for, after all. It's the Mountain High Mudd Pie, which combines ice cream, Oreos, chocolate fudge, whipped cream, and caramel for an ultra-decadent treat. Skip those doughnuts and grab this indulgent dessert instead; you'll thank us for it.