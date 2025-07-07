Here's The One Dessert You Should Never Order At Red Robin

Sometimes, we all need a little treat to get through the drudgery of an average day. Though there's nothing wrong with heading home and making your own from scratch, it may feel a little less like a reward if you have to work for it first. Enter, fast and casual dining, and the plentiful desserts you can unearth within. Red Robin has a slew of treats that might make your day just a little brighter. And to make it easy, we have a list of every dessert on Red Robin's menu, ranked worst to best. By our measure, you're better off avoiding the Cinnamon Sugar Doh! Rings, Red Robin's take on the classic cinnamon sugar doughnut.

What about it left us wanting for more? Simply put, these little doughnut rings fall flat in both the taste and texture department. Despite being generously dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with multiple dipping sauces, the actual doughnut had next to no flavor. The texture, meanwhile, was giving "Hostess doughnut left out on the counter for too long;" it was crumbly and dry like the desert. To us, that's definitely not a highly sought-after texture in our baked goods.