12 Absolute Best Bread Boxes, According To Online Reviews
While you would think that it would be easy to find a good bread box, the truth is that there are a lot of mediocre and low-quality options, which is why online reviews are helpful in determining which ones are worth buying. While you might have a vision of the type of bread box you want, it turns out that some categories of boxes (like the ones built for corner spaces) don't seem to have any well-rated ones available at all. Since they take up so much counter space, they should be functional rather than be turned into a sort of junk drawer for lack of usefulness.
One thing that we noticed when looking through online reviews for bread boxes is that there has to be a fine balance between keeping the bread fresh and safe from pests and preventing it from becoming moldy. If you buy a completely airtight bread box, you'll end up with moldy bread probably faster than you can eat your bread. So, we made sure that the bread boxes in our list had a high percentage of positive reviews without any negative deal-breakers, like the ones claiming that the bread goes moldy quickly. What you're getting from this list are the best bread boxes we could find to keep your bread fresh and safe. The list is based on what online reviewers have experienced when they put these bread boxes to the test in their home kitchens. Most of these boxes are suitable for various types of bread.
GHWIE Double-Layer Bamboo Bread Box
If your family goes through lots of bread, you might want to think about getting a GHWIE Double-Layer Bamboo Bread Box and stop storing it all on top of the fridge. This double-decker bread box has plenty of storage both inside and on top.
The doors have a wavy acrylic see-through portion that allows you to see the bread, but it also partially obscures the various bags and prevents the whole thing from looking messy. Additionally, the top door has a magnet so that it doesn't accidentally fall open. The box is made from bamboo, and it comes in four different colors to better match your kitchen: natural, brown, black, and white. The three size options make it a stand-out, with a capacity between 1,526 and 1,728 cubic inches. Thus, it should be able to hold two full large loaves of bread with room for extra slices or bread rolls.
Reviewers like the way it looks, that it functions as it should, holds lots of baked goods, and feels durable while still being lightweight. It should be noted that this box doesn't come fully-assembled. However, most reviewers find it easy to put together in around half an hour with no extra tools and minimal frustrations though the instructions are just basic drawings. This item isn't returned as often as similar products.
Vriccc Bread Box
As a double-decker bamboo bread box, The Vriccc Bread Box for Kitchen Counter is similar to the GHWIE one except that the top layer is the one that is at an angle rather than the bottom one. So, the choice between these two might come down to aesthetics and size. One thing to note about having a bamboo bread box is that it's water-resistant.
The Vriccc box has some similarities to the GHWIE, like having a wavy acrylic door to remind you of what's inside while conveniently hiding any mess. It comes in the same four colors (natural, brown, black, and white) and two different sizes (large and extra large). A stand-out quality about this bread box is that Amazon notes that it's returned less often than similar items, which is an excellent mark in its favor.
Reviewers note how durable, sturdy, and nice-looking the box is while holding plenty of bread. Most reviewers find that the instructions to assemble the box are easy to understand and that it's easy to put together, though some buyers had issues with this.
BMOSU Farmhouse Bread Box
If you like the idea of a double-decker bamboo bread box but would prefer a clear window rather than an opaque one, you might want to look into the BMOSU Farmhouse Bread Box. Otherwise, it looks a lot like the Vriccc with the slanted top level.
There are fewer size and color options for the BMOSU than the other two double-deckers on our list, as it only comes in a single size and three colors: natural, black, white. Not only does the magnetic closure prevent the door from falling open, but it also provides extra space for air flow so that the bread doesn't mold prematurely. Besides having clear doors, another notable feature is that it has anti-slip pads on the bottom to prevent unwanted moving and scratches. Like the Vriccc and GHWIE boxes, Amazon notes that fewer people return the BMOSU when compared to similar products.
Reviewers note that it looks nice, holds plenty of bread, and keeps it fresh without molding quickly. Most reviewers found it quick and easy to assemble with the provided instructions. A reviewer mentioned that the wood is thin, though it should hold up fine as long as it's handled with care and without aggressive slamming.
Viewcare Bread Box
We have one final double-decker breadbox on our list: the Viewcare Bread Box. This bamboo bread box features a slightly different design than the others as both levels are slanted, providing a sleek and elegant look from the front and the sides.
This box has wavy, blurred, see-through front doors that give you a glimpse of what's inside without it looking too cluttered. The top storage space also has a small lip that keeps the doors straight, creating a stable and convenient shelf-like situation. You also get the choose between natural, brown, white, or black. It has an average size and footprint when compared to the other two-level bread boxes. It also has a magnet to keep the doors safely shut.
Reviewers like its ability to keep out pests, how much bread it holds, and the way it looks. Unfortunately, the instructions are just pictures, so it takes a bit of work to figure out assembly for some people, but most found it easy.
Nordic Ware Loaf Keeper
If you have a single loaf of bread you'd like to keep fresh, the Nordic Ware Loaf Keeper is a good choice, especially if it's homemade bread. It is especially designed to accommodate bread made with Nordic Ware loaf pans, but as long as your bread fits the ample dimensions, it should work just fine.
This is the type of bread box that you can put away when you don't need to store bread, but whether you make a loaf of sourdough, banana bread, or holiday bread, you have a place to store it. It's made of BPA- and melamine-free plastic, with a clear domed top to view how much bread is left and a solid blue bottom that snaps together with the lid. The lid also has indentations that function as a convenient handle.
Reviewers like that the loaf keeper keeps the bread fresh. Plus, it's easily portable from a kitchen to a potluck. As long as you are baking a loaf within the box dimensions, like one made with the Nordic Ware Jubilee Loaf Pan, it works just fine. Some reviewers seem disappointed that it doesn't feature a hermetic seal, but this might not be a bad thing as the seal could cause the bread to become moldy faster.
Outshine Farmhouse Bread Box
Bread boxes like the Outshine Farmhouse Breadbox are made out of nontransparent material so you can't see what's inside. A great thing about the Outshine box is that it has handles on the top and the sides, which is useful when you need to open or transport the box. This means that the box can easily be moved around to find the best spot that can keep the bread fresh for longer. The black, minimalist bread sign is an elegant indicator of what's inside.
The white, powder-coated steel Outshine box has an extra large capacity that allows you to keep two loaves of bread inside at the same time, with extra room for other baked goods. It also fits into a vintage farmhouse aesthetic nicely. The brand also offers matching snack and dry goods canisters, all of them featuring a matching stencil-like letters to indicate what's inside. So, if you like the way this bread box looks, you can buy a matching set to store coffee, sugar, tea, or anything else you like to keep on the counter.
As the box has a lid that fits perfectly, but it's not airtight, the reviewers are impressed with how this box keeps the bread and baked goods fresh and soft longer than usual. There are also no holes for pests to get inside. Reviewers also like the size, style, and sturdiness. The negative reviews seem to mainly relate to ones damaged during shipping, which doesn't see to be the norm.
Bale Maison Extra Large White Farmhouse Bread Box
Bale Maison Extra Large White Farmhouse Bread Box is extra tall and larger than the Outshine box. This might be the right choice for you if you're looking for a different aesthetic or more room to store your bread and rolls.
The white Bale Maison box is made from food-grade powder-coated carbon steel. The black stenciling on the elegant white box is decorative and perfect for a country kitchen. For $10 more, you can also get the bread box with black-topped containers for sugar, coffee, and tea. Plus, the brand offers an all-black version with white decor.
Reviewers say that the box is big enough to hold four loaves of bread, along with other extra items. So, it's bigger than you might expect. They like that, despite being large, the top and side handles help with moving it around. They also find that it keeps their bread fresh. With the highest percentage of four- and five-star reviews than any other on our list, it's a really good choice.
E-far Bread Box With Canister Sets
For those who want an enclosed bread box but prefer brighter colors, the E-far Bread Box With Canisters could be a great option. There's no indication of the capacity, but the listing indicates that it's a large box that's about as tall as the other two and has the ability to hold a minimum of two loaves of bread.
Unlike the Outshine and Bale Maison boxes, the E-far version is made of enameled metal. The box has handles on the lid and the sides for easy transport. This box comes in bright blue or bright red, with the word bread stenciled in white. It also comes with matching food containers labeled coffee, sugar, and tea.
Reviewers are impressed that this bread box manages to keep bread fresh longer than usual and past the best-by date. The large capacity and pop of color that the box provides are also added bonuses. There are a couple of complaints about imperfections in the paint or the paint chipping, but those seem rare.
Buddeez Bread Buddy Bread Box
The Buddeez Bread Buddy Bread Box is different from most bread boxes on our list as it's made to hold a singular store-bought loaf of commercial bread. The idea is that it's a slice-by-slice dispenser that keeps bread fresh for longer, so you don't have to put it in the freezer.
There are holes in the bottom of the BPA-free plastic box that keep the bread fresh. The way it works is that you pull the bread bag down outside the container to allow the loaf to come upfront and reveal the next slice. Then, when you add the lid, it holds the bread in place for the next time you need it. The box holds up to a five-pound loaf of bread. You can order a single box or a pack of two boxes.
Reviewers like that it keeps bread fresh longer than usual and that the box is durable. The main issue some reviewers have is not realizing it doesn't fit their preferred bread brand. However, it's the cheapest and most popular box on our list, with tens of thousands of reviews.
Oggi Stainless Steel Roll Top Bread Box
Moving back to the standard type of bread box, we have a single-level Oggie Stainless Steel Roll Top Bread Box. It's a roll-top bread box that comes in three sizes and styles. They all have a stainless steel bottom but one comes with a visually-obscured see-through tempered glass roll top, another with a bamboo hinged top, and yet another with a stainless steel roll top.
This stainless steel bread box has a contemporary style and is big enough to hold multiple bread loaves. It also has rubber feet, which should prevent unwanted movement on the countertop.
Reviewers appreciate the storage capacity of this box and how long it keeps bread fresh. Many have used it to store more than just bread to declutter the kitchen. These advertise as being dishwasher safe, but some reviewers have mentioned that they've noticed some rust spots. So, dishwashing might not be the best idea.
PremiumPresents Large Bread Box
For a wooden version of the single-level traditional breadbox, the PremiumPresents Large Bread Box might fit your needs. It's a classic breadbox made with bamboo that has a roll-top front. It's quite long, providing plenty of space for bread and all sorts of baked goods, while the flat top also provides extra kitchen storage space.
Something you'll notice right away about this bread box is how sturdy and well-built it is. So, it should last a long time. However, it's the only traditional-style bread box on our list that doesn't have an option of a see-through lid.
Reviewers like how much it holds and how well it's built. Another bonus is that it comes pre-assembled. While most note how easy it is to open and close, some reviews mention that there were some issues with opening and closing the roll front.
Steinzeit Bread Box Made From Breathable Terracotta
Finally, the most unique box on the list is the Steinzeit Bread Box Made From Breathable Terracotta. If you're looking for a more traditional solution to bread storage, this box that features terracotta container and a bamboo cover provides is truly one of a kind.
This box is a good solution to storing a singular loaf of fresh bread without worrying about touching plastic or chemicals. The lid is grooved for easy removal. Flip the lid over, and you can use it as a serving tray or cutting board.
Reviewers have successfully kept fresh bread in this box for up to a week. They like that the pottery bottom has ventilation holes to keep the humidity from accumulating and making the bread soggy, dry, or moldy. It is a little heavy, but reviewers don't seem to mind. One downside is that it's the most expensive box on our list, but its eco-friendly design is worthwhile to many.
Methodology
When looking for bread boxes for this list, we had specific criteria in mind and additional criteria that developed over the course of our research. First of all, we wanted to only include products that were popular enough to have hundreds or even thousands of reviews to read through. Secondly, we wanted to ensure that at least 90% reviews were four- or five-star ratings. Nobody wants a just okay bread box.
Additionally, we delved into the negative reviews to make sure there weren't any deal-breakers, like being impossible to construct, being so airtight that the bread becomes moldy in three days or fewer, being overly flimsy, or being a pest haven. A few negative reviews always happen because of manufacturing or shipping mishaps, but a lot of negative reviews don't bode well for the chances of getting a good product. Along the same lines, another deal-breaker was if the product was flagged as being returned often.
When all those criteria were met and problem products dismissed, we were left with just 13 bread boxes to call the best. These are the ones that reviewers have determined are most likely to keep your bread in good condition for the longest. So, all you have to decide is which one fits your needs and sense of aesthetics the most.