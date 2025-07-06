Hand Pie Vs Turnover: What's The Difference?

Sometimes, the terms hand pie and turnover are used interchangeably whether the filling is sliced apples, cherries, peaches, or another fruit. But, believe it or not, while both handheld pastries often eaten for dessert are quite similar, there are subtle differences that set them apart. So whether it's your grandma's homemade apple turnovers or the corner bakery's cherry hand pie, it's important to know what you're biting into — especially if you consider yourself a bonafide foodie.

Perhaps the biggest difference between a hand pie and a turnover is the dough that the filling is encased in. Hand pies are usually made with pie dough, which is a thicker type of pastry that also makes up your holiday apple or pumpkin pies. Meanwhile, turnovers are traditionally made with puff pastry, which provides a lighter, flakier crust. Obviously, both options can be homemade or store bought, but will offer varying texture and thickness to hold up the filling you bite into. To finish them, either can be baked or fried depending on the recipe and preferred technique.