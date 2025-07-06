This Vegetable Doubled As A Medical Staple On WWII Battlefields

The idea that certain foods have healing qualities is certainly not a new concept. In addition to the herbs and tinctures that serve as remedies in various forms of traditional medicine, everywhere around the world there are comforting dishes eaten when sick. But while it is certainly true that chicken soup makes you feel better when ill, some remedies have more to them than others. Thyme was once used to fend off the Black Death, though this was to fairly dubious effect. On the other hand, however, garlic was actually employed to moderate effect as a battlefield antiseptic in World Wars I & II.

The antibacterial properties of garlic were first scientifically demonstrated as early as the mid-19th century, and in times of war, medics and doctors need as much help as they can get. Penicillin was discovered in 1928 and was much more effective than any of the other available remedies, but in World War I (which occurred from 1914 to 1918), these medical officers relied exclusively on antiseptics for wound care.

This did not mean, of course, that garlic was the antiseptic of choice in field hospitals — substances like iodine and carbolic acid were common, but the occasional use of garlic as an antiseptic did apparently hang on through World War II (which took place a few decades later, from 1939 to 1945). It was here that the vegetable earned the moniker "Russian penicillin," presumably as a pejorative term referring to the worse-equipped Russian soldiers.