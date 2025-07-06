Don't Throw Out Your Pineapple's Core — Use It For A Salad Topping Instead

There's more to pineapples than the vibrant flesh. Each fruit contains untapped potential you never even considered. Sure, we've seen how the rind can give fried rice a festive upgrade as a pineapple serving boat, but the core can also be utilized. When given the chance and the right treatment, it becomes the salad topping no one saw coming. The next time you're hovering over your cutting board, with the flesh all chopped up and the core in hand, don't throw it away. Make the best of it for a salad unlike any other.

Admittedly, the pineapple core doesn't seem tempting at first. Its recalcitrant nature means it won't offer that juicy sweetness you often get with the flesh. Instead, it may hold a bitter undertone, only faintly lingering of the fruit's sweet-tart flavor. Texture-wise, it borders on the tough, fibrous side, although many find that stringy crunchiness to be a nice change from the tender, juicy flesh. These qualities, as surprising as it may sound, are exactly what makes it such an outstanding salad topping.

Those tiny sparks of flavor are what brighten your salad from the inside as the subtle sweetness slowly unravels into the vegetables and fruits. And since it's already tough, you don't have to worry about the dressing turning it soggy. Soon enough, you'll get different layers of pineapple essence — a touch of the flesh's vibrancy here and an edge of the core's boldness there, playing off each other in the most exciting dynamic.