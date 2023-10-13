Give Fried Rice A Festive Upgrade By Serving It In A Pineapple Boat
If you've never thought about making a pineapple boat, now's the time to start — it's the perfect way to serve up a dish, such as fried rice, in a unique and memorable way. Plus, making the pineapple boat is easier than it may sound.
After you've picked out a good pineapple, lay it on the counter and move it around to test out every side and figure out which one lies the flattest (so that your fried rice stays secure). When you've settled on which side will be the bottom, use a knife to cut off a small portion of the exterior so that it rests completely flat. On the top side, cut off slightly more — enough to get into the actual flesh of the pineapple, not just the skin.
Next, cut around the rim of the inside of the pineapple, but don't try to remove it as one whole circle. Cut the center into cubes, which will make the insides much easier to scoop out. After hollowing out the pineapple, you'll, of course, want to save that fresh, delicious pineapple to enjoy later or work back into the boat with your other ingredients.
Now that you have the pineapple boat all ready to go, what kind of fried rice should you serve in it?
Fried rice ideas for your pineapple boat
The most straightforward idea for what to put in your pineapple boat would be, of course, pineapple fried rice. It may be a basic idea, but it's still quite a delicious option. If you want to go this route, we have a recipe for pineapple shrimp fried rice that you can follow. Alongside the titular ingredients, this recipe also features peas, red peppers, and onions, but you can certainly tweak it to include your preferred combination of veggies.
If you're looking to serve a more unexpected fried rice dish, then you may want to go with another seafood option, since seafood pairs well with fresh pineapple. You could omit the extra pineapple pieces and just go with a simpler shrimp fried rice or opt for a seafood medley (perhaps with shrimp, prawns, and scallops). Another food that pairs well with pineapple is pork. We also have a recipe for pork fried rice that you can refer to if it strikes your fancy.
If you want to go the healthier route, you can opt for a version of fried rice that uses quinoa or cauliflower in place of the rice. A healthy and filling dish served inside of freshly-cut fruit is certainly a sensible pairing. Whatever fried rice you decide on, it's guaranteed to have a great presentation thanks to the pineapple boat.