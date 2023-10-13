Give Fried Rice A Festive Upgrade By Serving It In A Pineapple Boat

If you've never thought about making a pineapple boat, now's the time to start — it's the perfect way to serve up a dish, such as fried rice, in a unique and memorable way. Plus, making the pineapple boat is easier than it may sound.

After you've picked out a good pineapple, lay it on the counter and move it around to test out every side and figure out which one lies the flattest (so that your fried rice stays secure). When you've settled on which side will be the bottom, use a knife to cut off a small portion of the exterior so that it rests completely flat. On the top side, cut off slightly more — enough to get into the actual flesh of the pineapple, not just the skin.

Next, cut around the rim of the inside of the pineapple, but don't try to remove it as one whole circle. Cut the center into cubes, which will make the insides much easier to scoop out. After hollowing out the pineapple, you'll, of course, want to save that fresh, delicious pineapple to enjoy later or work back into the boat with your other ingredients.

Now that you have the pineapple boat all ready to go, what kind of fried rice should you serve in it?