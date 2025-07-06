Even Alcoholic Drinks Aren't Immune To Food Poisoning. Here's Why

You can prevent contamination in alcoholic beverages using similar precautions to those you'd take with food. Needless to say, if the mixer for your drink or cocktail is coming out of a packet, make sure it's not gone past the expiry date. Then there are the fresh fruits or juices that are going into your cocktail, either for mixers or a garnishes. Some fruits pose higher contamination risks than others. Ground-growing melons like cantaloupe, watermelon, and honeydew present significant hazards because the bacteria Listeria can flourish on their outer rinds before migrating into the edible flesh during cutting. Similarly, berries (both fresh or frozen) are carriers of pathogens, including hepatitis A, usually because they're grown in contaminated water. The simplest ways to minimize the risk of bacterial infection are making sure the fruit has been thoroughly washed and consuming (or refrigerating) as soon as it's been chopped. So if you see an unrefrigerated, pre-cut bowl of pineapples lying on the bar counter instead of in the refrigerator, it's best to avoid the pina colada. The garnish is meant to add flavor and fun to your drink, not send you to the infirmary!

Certain contamination sources remain beyond your control at bars, like the quality of ice, but you can evaluate what's happening in plain sight. Are bartenders cleaning equipment between orders? Do they use tongs and tweezers when handling ice and fruit? These hygiene indicators can help you decide whether to order a cocktail or stick to a beer.