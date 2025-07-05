The Crucial Step You Absolutely Can't Skip When Freezing Zucchini For Later

Zucchini is in season during summer months, which is why you might see plentiful amounts of the fruit at the farm stand, farmer's market, or grocery store. Of course, you can find zucchini year-round, but if you have a surplus from your garden or local farm stand, there is a rather easy way to keep it fresh to cook and eat months down the line. It's as easy as freezing the zucchini for later, like you might do with other leftover foods like meats. However, there's an essential step that will provide the best results.

You should cut the zucchini into smaller pieces, rather than freezing it whole, but the really important step comes when you quickly blanch the fruit before it's frozen. This will help prevent any bacterial growth while it's waiting for you in the freezer. Blanching zucchini (like with many other fruits and vegetables) also keeps its taste and appearance fresh, as if it's just been plucked out of the garden. The only caveat is if you want to shred the zucchini, in which case you should not blanch before freezing because of its thinness.