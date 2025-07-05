The Crucial Step You Absolutely Can't Skip When Freezing Zucchini For Later
Zucchini is in season during summer months, which is why you might see plentiful amounts of the fruit at the farm stand, farmer's market, or grocery store. Of course, you can find zucchini year-round, but if you have a surplus from your garden or local farm stand, there is a rather easy way to keep it fresh to cook and eat months down the line. It's as easy as freezing the zucchini for later, like you might do with other leftover foods like meats. However, there's an essential step that will provide the best results.
You should cut the zucchini into smaller pieces, rather than freezing it whole, but the really important step comes when you quickly blanch the fruit before it's frozen. This will help prevent any bacterial growth while it's waiting for you in the freezer. Blanching zucchini (like with many other fruits and vegetables) also keeps its taste and appearance fresh, as if it's just been plucked out of the garden. The only caveat is if you want to shred the zucchini, in which case you should not blanch before freezing because of its thinness.
Step-by-step tips to blanch and freeze your zucchini from this summer's harvest
The first step is to cut the zucchini how you plan to cook and serve it. Then, you'll want to bring a large pot of water with salt to a boil. When the water is boiling, toss in the zucchini pieces and blanch for about a minute or two, depending on the size. Use a slotted spoon or spider strainer to remove the zucchini from the pot, which will also help drain off any excess water. Then let the zucchini drain on a paper towel so it's as dry as possible before you pack it away. When the zucchini is dry, pack it in a freezer-safe bag or glass container for storage.
The cut, blanched, and frozen zucchini should last for up to a year in the freezer, but three months will offer the best flavor and texture. Just like those frozen bags of vegetables from the store, you don't have to thaw the vegetables. When you blanch it, the zucchini is partially cooked, so adjust your cooking time accordingly, depending on the dish. Try it with our zucchini apple pie or stuffed zucchini boat recipes — and enjoy!