What Causes Aftertaste In Drinks (And How You Can Manage It)

Ever taken a sip of a drink only to be caught off guard by a lingering aftertaste? You're not alone. Aftertaste, that unexpected flavor that stays in your mouth, sometimes bitter, sometimes strangely sweet, can completely change your feelings about a drink. One moment, your coffee tastes great and you love the flavor; the next, you think, "It's nice ... but there's a weird aftertaste."

Most of us can tolerate sweetness as an aftertaste, but have an issue when our drink turns bitter. Interestingly, this is related to our primal survival instincts, which allow us to navigate bitterness through taste to avoid continuing to eat something harmful. Why do some drinks have a stronger aftertaste than others? Well, this can be subjective. A 2019 study by researchers at Penn State found that bitter aftertaste in drinks, like beer, reflects how a taste can impact an individual's tongue receptors, and each person can experience aftertaste differently.

"Aftertaste largely occurs because certain compounds that cause bitterness or off-flavor linger longer than the other taste molecules in the food," Dr. Bryan Quoc Le, food scientist and food consultant, told Tasting Table. The reason we experience a heightened sense of these compounds in drinks more than food is because of their solubility in liquids. This is especially true for coffee. "These [bitter] compounds are also extremely poorly soluble in water, and can remain on the tongue for several seconds longer than other compounds," Dr. Quoc Le explained.