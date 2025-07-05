How To Fix The Sour Taste Of Kiwi Juice With One Simple Ingredient

Kiwi juice is refreshing, light, and packed full of fiber. But if you juice a batch of kiwis that aren't quite ripe enough, the resulting flavor can be sharp and sour instead of sweet and tropical. Seeing as you'll need at least two to three kiwis to make a single serving of juice, discarding it can be a real waste. Instead, fix the sour taste of kiwi juice with one simple ingredient: A sweetener of your choice.

One of the easiest sweeteners to remedy a tart glass of kiwi juice is a dash of honey. Seeing as this ingredient takes a liquid form it will quickly dissolve into the juice. Moreover, the variety of honey you select will imbue your juice with a floral note. For example, acacia honey has a mild and sweet flavor while a darker option, such as heather honey, has a richer, toffee-like quality that will lend kiwi juice a unique depth of flavor. Alternatively, sub the honey for another natural sweetener; maple syrup. The nutty, buttery character of this amber-colored sap is super-concentrated so a small amount will go a long way. Add just enough to offset the tartness of the kiwi without masking its brightness. To truly allow the flavor of your kiwi to come to the fore, a squeeze of neutral-tasting agave works a treat, too.