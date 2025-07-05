How To Fix The Sour Taste Of Kiwi Juice With One Simple Ingredient
Kiwi juice is refreshing, light, and packed full of fiber. But if you juice a batch of kiwis that aren't quite ripe enough, the resulting flavor can be sharp and sour instead of sweet and tropical. Seeing as you'll need at least two to three kiwis to make a single serving of juice, discarding it can be a real waste. Instead, fix the sour taste of kiwi juice with one simple ingredient: A sweetener of your choice.
One of the easiest sweeteners to remedy a tart glass of kiwi juice is a dash of honey. Seeing as this ingredient takes a liquid form it will quickly dissolve into the juice. Moreover, the variety of honey you select will imbue your juice with a floral note. For example, acacia honey has a mild and sweet flavor while a darker option, such as heather honey, has a richer, toffee-like quality that will lend kiwi juice a unique depth of flavor. Alternatively, sub the honey for another natural sweetener; maple syrup. The nutty, buttery character of this amber-colored sap is super-concentrated so a small amount will go a long way. Add just enough to offset the tartness of the kiwi without masking its brightness. To truly allow the flavor of your kiwi to come to the fore, a squeeze of neutral-tasting agave works a treat, too.
Add simple syrup to remedy tart kiwi juice
A flavored simple syrup is another ingredient that can take a too-tart batch of kiwi juice into sweeter territory. If you're a coffee lover, you may already have some store-bought syrup in your fridge, ready to sweeten up an iced mocha or macchiato, but you can also make some by heating sugar and water together in a saucepan. To make things even easier, this no heat, no fuss simple syrup is a basic mixture of one part sugar to one part water that's added to a bottle and shaken up until the sugar dissolves.
Finally, you can add a little white or brown sugar to your kiwi juice if you don't have any liquid sweeteners to hand. It will take a little more effort to stir the sugar until fully dissolved but the upshot is that you can experiment with different varieties. For example, soft brown sugar will give kiwi juice a caramel quality due to the presence of rich molasses, whereas plain old white sugar will provide sweetness without too much additional flavor. The key is to give the juice a thorough stir and leave it alone for a minute. If you find that granules of sugar have collected at the bottom of the glass, simply mix again and enjoy.