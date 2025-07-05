How Filipino Bistek Tagalog Differs From Other Steak Dishes

Outside of India, beef is a protein enjoyed worldwide. And every culture has distinct flavors and preparation methods for different cuts of steak. A case in point is Filipino Bistek Tagalog, a marinated beef steak dish sauteed with copious amounts of fried onions. Beef steak is a loose term that refers to a thicker cut from the loin or rib, encompassing cuts like tenderloin, ribeye, sirloin, and strip steak.

These loin cuts are sliced against the grain into thinner steaks that lend well to quick-cooking methods like grilling, pan frying, or broiling. Filipino Bistek Tagalog likewise uses a fairly tender cut from the loin and pan-fries it, but that's where the similarities between Western and Eastern preparations end. Where beef steak preparations stateside keeps the thinly cut steaks intact, gives them a few pats and throws them in a frying pan, Bistek Tagalog recipes call for cutting the beef steak into small pieces and marinating them overnight. The conventional steak marinade consists of soy sauce and a Filipino citrus called calamansi. Not only does the marinade tenderize the meat, but it also introduces zesty, salty, umami flavors to the beef while also doubling as a sauce later in the cooking process.

The marinated steak is flash fried in a pan used to fry onions before removing it to develop a sauce with the marinade. Then, the beef is simmered in the sauce until tender. So, unlike a quick-cooking pan-fry, bistek tagalog is cooked twice after an overnight marinade.