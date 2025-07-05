The Absolute Best Spray Butter Actually Does Taste Like Butter

Cooking sprays are all the rage, and understandably so — using them is so convenient since they offer good coating and simultaneously use way less product. But have you ever heard of spray butter, a somewhat mysterious sister to the regular cooking spray? It's still oil-based, but it's supposed to taste just like real butter. Most of these butter sprays are primarily designed for the flavor component, intended to be used on popcorn, steamed veggies, and anything else you want to gently flavor like butter. With several brands promising flavorful authenticity, we tested four butter sprays and ranked them worst to best. The ultimate winner was I Can't Believe It's Not Butter, which totally lived up to its name.

According to our taste tester, the I Can't Believe It's Not Butter Original Spray really, really tastes like butter. It's actually made from soybean oil, but one Amazon reviewer said that "it tastes more like butter than butter," and some have admitted to preferring the 12-ounce bottle over the 8 ounces because they use up so much of it — for context, each 8-ounce bottle comes with 1,130 sprays. The secret to this supreme flavor could be in the salt, which was specifically highlighted by our reviewer. Because you're using a much smaller amount of the spray than you would real butter, the saltiness brings a much-needed dimension to the taste. Not to mention, there are plenty of foods that benefit from salted butter.