Do Restaurants In Turkey Serve Alcohol?

When traveling to another country, being well-versed in the customs, culture, and traditions is an important part of being a respectful guest. One thing that may slip the minds of an American traveler is the difference in drinking culture in other countries and regions of the world. Not all countries participate in casual drinking, and some even strictly ban it. Turkey is one such country with a drinking culture much different from North America's. If you're planning a trip to Turkey, you may be wondering whether or not you can order a drink at a local restaurant, and the answer is, well, that it depends.

Turkey is nestled between Europe and the Middle East and thus has a rich and diverse culture full of incredible foods (including these Turkish dishes you need to try at least once) and beautiful traditions. It has, historically, been a melting pot of religion, as well. It was shared in a 2022 report by the U.S. State Department that the Turkish government reports 99% of the population is Muslim. Alcohol is not permitted in the Islamic religion, and this statistic could be reasonably interpreted to mean that drinking would therefore not be common in Turkey. But that is not the case, and alcohol is by no means banned in Turkey. With that being said, though, more conservative regions of the country or individual business owners may choose not to serve or allow alcohol, so it is best to do some research before ordering an alcoholic beverage at just any restaurant you happen upon during your travels.