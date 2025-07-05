Do Restaurants In Turkey Serve Alcohol?
When traveling to another country, being well-versed in the customs, culture, and traditions is an important part of being a respectful guest. One thing that may slip the minds of an American traveler is the difference in drinking culture in other countries and regions of the world. Not all countries participate in casual drinking, and some even strictly ban it. Turkey is one such country with a drinking culture much different from North America's. If you're planning a trip to Turkey, you may be wondering whether or not you can order a drink at a local restaurant, and the answer is, well, that it depends.
Turkey is nestled between Europe and the Middle East and thus has a rich and diverse culture full of incredible foods (including these Turkish dishes you need to try at least once) and beautiful traditions. It has, historically, been a melting pot of religion, as well. It was shared in a 2022 report by the U.S. State Department that the Turkish government reports 99% of the population is Muslim. Alcohol is not permitted in the Islamic religion, and this statistic could be reasonably interpreted to mean that drinking would therefore not be common in Turkey. But that is not the case, and alcohol is by no means banned in Turkey. With that being said, though, more conservative regions of the country or individual business owners may choose not to serve or allow alcohol, so it is best to do some research before ordering an alcoholic beverage at just any restaurant you happen upon during your travels.
The laws and regulations for drinking alcohol in Turkey
The rules and regulations regarding alcohol in Turkey are considered pretty standard, but there's a few key things to keep in mind. First, the legal drinking age is 18. Second, all establishments serving liquor must have a valid license and no alcohol is to be sold between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Lastly, public consumption is not permitted. If following all alcohol laws accordingly, you are free to indulge in the plethora of incredible Turkish wines, beers, and the Turkey's national liquor, raki. Raki is a liquor made from twice-distilled grapes and aniseed and boasts a sweet licorice flavor. It's a clear liquid, but when served the traditional way with chilled water and ice it takes on a milky opacity.
Sharing raki with friends and a mezze platter is a time-honored Turkish tradition, and certainly something to add to your itinerary. If you're looking to spot which restaurants will serve alcohol and which may not, the best and quickest way to find out is to simply ask. In general, though, bars, restaurants, and resorts in major cities and particularly touristy areas will likely serve alcohol.