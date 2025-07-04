The Frozen Sweet Treat That's Been A Palm Springs Area Staple Since Prohibition

Arguably the most popular spot for date shakes is Shields Date Garden, located in the Coachella Valley about a half hour's drive southeast of Palm Springs in Indio. Shields opened in 1924 and sells not only dates and date shakes, but date-based products, local honey, and locally-grown citrus. It's almost impossible to miss, as the entrance boasts an enormous sign in the shape of a helmeted knight pointing the way to the property that was added as a roadside sign in 1953.

Another big name in date shakes is Hadley Fruit Orchards. Hadley's, as locals call it, opened in 1931 and is one of the first places you can get a date shake when driving to the desert from the west. What once was a humble, one-story roadside stand painted forest green has now become a much larger, modern store with aisles of fruits, nuts, and confections, as well as typical tourist souvenirs. There is a separate corner of the large store that churns out thousands of the the popular date shakes per day, where you can add mix-ins to your liking. My personal favorite is the banana date shake, but they even have a vegan shake available.

While Shields and Hadley's are two big names in date shakes, there are a plethora of smaller shops selling the caramely, toffee-like flavored milkshakes all over Palms Springs and the Coachella Valley. If you can't make the trek out to the Southern California desert, you can order fresh dates online and use them to make your own date shakes at home, or even use them as the secret ingredient for nutritiously sweetened smoothies.