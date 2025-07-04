Here's What's Included In Texas Roadhouse's Elusive $5 Meal Deal
Texas Roadhouse is known for giving you an amazing amount of food for a super reasonable price. We even determined that the restaurant chain is more affordable than Outback Steakhouse, which makes its $5 meal deal even more impressive. The restaurant's meal deal includes your choice from a set menu of entrées and sides. In the past, the choices have included an entrée option of grilled BBQ chicken breast or a pulled pork sandwich, along with a side dish option like fries, green beans, or mashed potatoes. The meal deal also comes with a Texas Roadhouse signature fresh-baked roll with honey cinnamon butter.
However, not unlike the restaurant's military and veteran discounts, the meal deal isn't available at every Texas Roadhouse location. Additionally, this $5 meal deal may also only be available during specific time periods, though we were unable to confirm when that may be. To order the meal deal for yourself, you can call in a to-go or pickup order or use the restaurant's online ordering system if it is available in your area.
Which Texas Roadhouse locations have the $5 meal deal?
Your mileage will vary when trying to take advantage of this amazing yet elusive Texas Roadhouse offer. The person we spoke to at the restaurant's corporate office told us that the promotion varies by location. Unfortunately, the best way to find out if your local restaurant offers it is to call and ask the manager directly. We called more than 20 Texas Roadhouse locations from California and Texas to New York and Maine and couldn't find one that offered the deal. We recommend contacting the closest location to you to find out for yourself.
If the $5 meal deal isn't available in your area, you can still take advantage of the restaurant's other special deals. Again, depending on location, the chain offers money-saving Family Meals, Texas Roadhouse Kid's Meals, and $12 Ranger Meals for pickup and to-go orders. If you plan on dining in, be sure to take advantage of the Early Dine-in Special, which is available at select locations between specified hours on Mondays through Thursdays. Don't forget to use our Texas Roadhouse ordering tips for a more affordable meal.