Here's What's Included In Texas Roadhouse's Elusive $5 Meal Deal

Texas Roadhouse is known for giving you an amazing amount of food for a super reasonable price. We even determined that the restaurant chain is more affordable than Outback Steakhouse, which makes its $5 meal deal even more impressive. The restaurant's meal deal includes your choice from a set menu of entrées and sides. In the past, the choices have included an entrée option of grilled BBQ chicken breast or a pulled pork sandwich, along with a side dish option like fries, green beans, or mashed potatoes. The meal deal also comes with a Texas Roadhouse signature fresh-baked roll with honey cinnamon butter.

However, not unlike the restaurant's military and veteran discounts, the meal deal isn't available at every Texas Roadhouse location. Additionally, this $5 meal deal may also only be available during specific time periods, though we were unable to confirm when that may be. To order the meal deal for yourself, you can call in a to-go or pickup order or use the restaurant's online ordering system if it is available in your area.